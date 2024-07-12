White Rapper Eminem Accuses Candace Owens of Forgetting She’s Black

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Celebrity white rapper Eminem, following the latest trends, made a “diss track” accusing conservative commentator Candace Owens of betraying black people by being at outspoken Republican who supports 2024 candidate Donald Trump, OK Magazine reported Friday.

The aging rapper penned a song named after Satan, called Lucifer, wherein he slammed Owens for not being “black” enough.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Eminem dissed Candace Owens on his new album with some dated and out of Touch Bars on his new album”The Death of Slim Shady. Eminem on his track “Lucifer” “Candace O/I ain’t mad at her I ain’t gonna throw the fact b***h forgot she was black back at her/ Laugh at… pic.twitter.com/1UsUbu3RjL — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 12, 2024

The lyrics of Lucifer include the following derogatory lines about Owens:

“And Candace O, I ain’t mad at her, I an’t got’ throw the fact that b—- forgot she was Black back at her. Laugh at her, like them crackers she’s backin’ after her back is turned on a cute MAGA hat with her brand new White Lives Matter shirt. Or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt just opened the biggest can of worms on the whole planet Earth.”

The white rapper then continued on to call Owens “Klandace,” a “Grand Wizard,” presumably alluding to the Ku Klux Klan, snidely suggesting that she is a member of the infamous group.

He concluded his remarks about Owens by suggesting that he has plans “to get in her pants.”

Eminem may have been triggered by Owens’ prior mockery of him when he threatened to sue then-Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for using his music at rallies.

At the time, Owens said that “Eminem, the once hardcore rapper” is “getting older and gayer.”

“Sometimes Grandpa needs to sit down,” she added. “He is definitely deteriorating with age.”

Eminem, who made a career out of pretending to be a rebel, has in recent years shown himself to be an establishment hack.

From kneeling during his 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance to the Ramaswamy threat Eminem has exposed himself as an attention-starved fraud who will do whatever it takes to stay in the spotlight as he ages.