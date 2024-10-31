Whistleblower: Secret Service Interfering w/ Inspector General’s Trump Shooting Investigation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal whistleblower has disclosed that Secret Service management is allegedly interfering with the ongoing DHS Inspector General’s investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, publicized the whistleblower disclosure in a Wednesday letter to Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe. The senator said the whistleblower has shown him an email from Secret Service management, telling its agents to inform their bosses if they get called by the DHS Inspector General for an interview.

“This is NOT the normal course of action and the Service needs awareness…to ensure an organized response,” the email said, according to Grassley.

Sen. Grassley has released a whistleblower allegation that the Secret Service is interfering with the DHS IG's investigation into the Trump shooting.

This follows a whistleblower allegation from earlier this month that the Secret Service is blocking DHS IG auditors from attending… pic.twitter.com/7peyFMLe8m — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 31, 2024

“If this email is an accurate representation of the actions taken by Secret Service management, it could have a chilling effect on its employees from fully cooperating and providing information to the DHS OIG as well as congressional investigations out of fear of retaliation since supervisors will apparently be keeping tabs on their communications,” Grassley said in his letter to Rowe.

“The Secret Service should be encouraging its employees to come forward to provide truthful information to the DHS OIG and Congress so that lessons can be learned to prevent future assassination attempts.”

Grassley asked Rowe to provide him with all records regarding communications related to providing information to the DHS OIG and congressional investigation into the July 13 attempted assassination. He wants those records by Nov. 12.

Grassley’s letter follows a separate whistleblower disclosure earlier this month, in which it was alleged that the Secret Service is blocking Homeland Security auditors from accessing all of Donald Trump’s campaign events, in an attempt to hide the fact that Trump isn’t receiving sufficient protection.

🚨🚨 NEW tonight – An internal Secret Service whistleblower alleges that USSS leadership is denying government auditors access to certain Trump events to conceal the fact he is still not getting maximum protection 👇 pic.twitter.com/7y4zRjxXbG — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 9, 2024

“A Secret Service whistleblower has alleged to my office that Secret Service headquarters blocked several auditors from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) from accessing recent Trump campaign events,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Rowe earlier this month.

“The whistleblower alleges that the Secret Service denied access to DHS auditors because the former president is not receiving the full level of protective assets for all of his events, and Secret Service leadership wants to obscure or simply conceal this fact.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.