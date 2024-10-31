Quantcast
Thursday, October 31, 2024

Whistleblower: Secret Service Interfering w/ Inspector General’s Trump Shooting Investigation

'The Service needs awareness…to ensure an organized response...'

Posted by Ken Silva
U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, left, and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testify before a Joint Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing examining the security failures leading to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal whistleblower has disclosed that Secret Service management is allegedly interfering with the ongoing DHS Inspector General’s investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, publicized the whistleblower disclosure in a Wednesday letter to Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe. The senator said the whistleblower has shown him an email from Secret Service management, telling its agents to inform their bosses if they get called by the DHS Inspector General for an interview.

“This is NOT the normal course of action and the Service needs awareness…to ensure an organized response,” the email said, according to Grassley.

“If this email is an accurate representation of the actions taken by Secret Service management, it could have a chilling effect on its employees from fully cooperating and providing information to the DHS OIG as well as congressional investigations out of fear of retaliation since supervisors will apparently be keeping tabs on their communications,” Grassley said in his letter to Rowe.

“The Secret Service should be encouraging its employees to come forward to provide truthful information to the DHS OIG and Congress so that lessons can be learned to prevent future assassination attempts.”

Grassley asked Rowe to provide him with all records regarding communications related to providing information to the DHS OIG and congressional investigation into the July 13 attempted assassination. He wants those records by Nov. 12.

Grassley’s letter follows a separate whistleblower disclosure earlier this month, in which it was alleged that the Secret Service is blocking Homeland Security auditors from accessing all of Donald Trump’s campaign events, in an attempt to hide the fact that Trump isn’t receiving sufficient protection.

“A Secret Service whistleblower has alleged to my office that Secret Service headquarters blocked several auditors from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) from accessing recent Trump campaign events,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Rowe earlier this month.

“The whistleblower alleges that the Secret Service denied access to DHS auditors because the former president is not receiving the full level of protective assets for all of his events, and Secret Service leadership wants to obscure or simply conceal this fact.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
