Quantcast
Thursday, September 19, 2024

Whistleblower: Secret Service Didn’t Protect ‘Known Vulnerabilities’ at Trump Golf Course

'The would-be assassin should never have been able to linger around the course for that long undetected...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Trump International Golf Club assassination attempt
Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A whistleblower has come forward to alleged that the Secret Service failed to protect “known vulnerabilities” at the West Palm Beach on Sunday, which led to Donald Trump nearly being assassinated—again.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., revealed the whistleblower allegation in a Wednesday letter to Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe. Hawley said the whistleblower has protected Trump at that same golf course where Ryan Routh allegedly attempted to kill Trump.

According to Hawley, the whistleblower told him that there are “known vulnerabilities” in the fence line surrounding Trump’s golf course—places that offer a clear line of sight to the former president and others playing the course.

“As a result, the whistleblower alleges it has been Secret Service protocol to ‘post up’ agents at these vulnerable spots when Trump visits the course. That apparently did not happen on September 15. Instead, the gunman was permitted to remain along or near the fence line for some 12 hours,” Hawley told Rowe.

“It is further unclear from your recent press conference whether agents swept the perimeter of the golf course at any point, or whether drones were used to surveil the fence line. The reality is that the would-be assassin should never have been able to linger around the course for that long undetected.”

At a Monday press conference, Rowe seemed to blame Trump’s last-minute decision to golf on the lack of security preparations.

“The president wasn’t even really supposed to go there,” Rowe said. “It was not on his official schedule.”

Unnamed sources in the federal government are also blaming Trump’s golfing habits for Sunday’s security failure.

“Soon after Donald Trump became president, authorities tried to warn him about the risks posed by golfing at his own courses because of their proximity to public roads. Secret Service agents came armed with unusual evidence: not suspect profiles or spent bullet casings, but simple photographs taken by news crews of him golfing at his private club in Sterling, Va,” the Washington Post reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

“They reasoned that if photographers with long-range lenses could get the president in their sights while he golfed, so too could potential gunmen, according to former U.S. officials involved in the discussions who, like most others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.”

Trump has not indicated that he will stop golfing. Meanwhile, Hawley told Rowe in his letter that he’s demanding answers “immediately.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hedge Fund Billionaire Says He’d Pull Money from Market and Go to Gold If Harris Wins
Next article
Dollar Danger, De-dollarization, and Central Banks’ Move to Gold

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com