Was Donald Trump the Source of Tucker Carlson’s JFK Assassination Bombshell?

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A year ago this week, then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson made waves when he reported that the CIA was involved in the Kennedy assassination—citing an unnamed source with access to records that are still classified.

“We spoke to someone with access to the still-hidden CIA documents. The person was deeply familiar with what they contain. We asked this person directly: Did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President?” Carlson said on Dec. 15, 2022.

“And here’s the reply we received verbatim. Quote, ‘The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.’”

Carlson’s reporting corroborated what many researchers have been arguing for decades.

But a year later, it’s still not clear how Carlson came to his conclusion. Who was his source?

Libertarian Institute fellow Richard Booth has a novel theory: Carlson’s source was none other than Donald Trump.

Who uses the monosyllabic word 'fake' to describe complex authoritarian intelligence gambits? Well there is one guy… pic.twitter.com/BTADy97qRz — Richard📝 (@okc_facts) November 23, 2023

Not only would Trump be one of the few people with access to the JFK records; as noted by Booth, the statement quoted by Carlson has the same cadence as the former President.

“Who says, ‘It’s all fake’? You can guess who his source is by looking at the language they use. Who talks like that?” Booth recently pointed out on Twitter.

“Who uses the monosyllabic word ‘fake’ to describe complex authoritarian intelligence gambits? Well there is one guy…” Booth added.

“I will forever believe that Donald J. Trump was Tucker’s source for this. If it were anyone else, they would name the source! I’m sure Trump said something like, ‘You can print what I say but you can’t identify me. They would kill me.’”

Carlson’s source aside, it’s not clear whether the public will ever see the full set of JFK assassination records.

Under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, all documents related to the assassination were supposed to have been released by 2017. But Trump delayed the full publication of all records and ultimately left it in the hands of Joe Biden, who in 2021 delayed full release until last year, only to do so again.

The Mary Ferrell Foundation sued the Biden administration last year to force production of the records, but a federal judge ruled in favor of the government in July.

“The JFK Act provides the President with significant discretion to determine that postponement is ‘made necessary’ by national security concerns,” the judge said in July.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.