Viewership Down 22% from 2016 DNC Convention; Rumble Barred from Streaming

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that not many people watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention, especially compared to how many Americans watched the party’s 2016 convention.

Axios reported that on Aug. 19, 2024, Democrats gathered in Chicago for their first in-person convention since 2016, and roughly 20 million people watched the charade. Those numbers are down 22% from the 26 million people who watched the convention in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was officially nominated by her party to go against Donald Trump.

Joe Biden was billed as the biggest speaker of the night. However, despite that, Biden’s farewell address to the delegates didn’t happen until very late on the East Coast after earlier speeches went longer than the DNC officials expected.

Between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. EST, around 19.1 million people watched the convention live during Biden’s speech and final convention as Democratic Party leader.

The outlet reported that the DNC was carried across 13 broadcast and cable networks, like CNN, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, Scripps News, Univision, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.

Despite that, many people, especially young people, still didn’t want to watch the convention. Nielsen data revealed that the vast majority (76%) of voters who watched the convention live on its first night were over 55.

One of the possible reasons why so many people decided not to watch the DNC, aside from the fact that the Democrats became communist-sympathizing baby murderers, was that the convention barred the online video platform Rumble from streaming the convention.

“Rumble reached out numerous times to the DNC to have a presence at the Chicago convention, just like we did at the RNC. We finally received a response. The DNC wouldn’t let us stream but instead offered to sell us two convention tickets for $200,000 USD. We declined,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote on Aug. 19, 2024.

In his statement to The Federalist, Pavlovski said that Rumble wanted to show its audience “what was happening at the DNC, not pay for a lobbying opportunity.”

“Rumble is about freedom and transparency, not restrictions and backroom deals,” he said.