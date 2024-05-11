Vance Wants to Cut Aid from Schools that don’t Remove Camps

(J.D. Davidson, The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance wants to withhold federal money from colleges and universities across the nation that refuse to remove disruptive encampments from the campuses.

The Ohio Republican said pro-Palestinian protesters that have emerged on campuses over the past several weeks hate America and called the encampments a national embarrassment.

“We cannot allow people who hate our country to turn campuses into garbage dumps,” Vance said. “My legislation will force colleges to follow the law, protect their students, and shut these encampments down. If they refuse, they’ll pay a hefty price. It’s time to end this national embarrassment.”

He introduced the Encampments or Endowments Act that would stop colleges and universities from receiving federal financial assistance if they do not remove the camps within seven days if teaching, research or other key functions of the school are disrupted.

If schools do not remove the camps, they would not be eligible for things like institutional and student aid – such as Pell grants and federal loans – for five years.

Also, schools would be required to provide the same grant-based student aid at the school’s expense. If it doesn’t, it would face a tax equal to 50% of its endowment assets.

Earlier this week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a warning to college and university leadership that students arrested during protests at Ohio colleges and universities and wearing masks could see misdemeanor charges turned into felonies.

The law went into effect in 1953 and was aimed at the Ku Klux Klan.

According to news reports, at least 40 people were arrested at Ohio State during protests in April, all being charged with criminal trespassing.

Many of the protestors on several Ohio campuses have worn masks, either black-and-white-checkered masks or medical face masks.

A violation of the state’s anti-disguise law is a fourth-degree felony punishable by between six and 18 months in jail, up to $5,000 in fines and five years of community control.