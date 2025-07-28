Monday, July 28, 2025

U.S. and Israel Have No Proof That Hamas Systematically Steals Aid

The claim of mass aid diversions by Hamas was used to justify the total blockade on Gaza implemented in March and to set up the GHF...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A U.S. Army soldier gestures as trucks loaded with humanitarian aid arrive at the U.S.-built floating pier Trident before reaching the beach on the coast of the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comWhile both the US and Israel frequently claim Hamas has stolen massive amounts of aid supplies that have entered Gaza, neither government has evidence to back up the assertion, according to reports from The New York Times and Reuters.

Reuters reported on Friday that an internal US government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by Hamas of US-funded aid supplies that have entered Gaza. The analysis was conducted by a bureau within the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and completed at the end of June.

The analysis examined 156 incidents of theft or loss of US-funded supplies and found “no reports alleging Hamas” benefited from the aid. The report also cited a source familiar with US intelligence assessments who said they knew of no US intelligence reports detailing Hamas aid diversions and that Washington was relying on Israeli reports.

The New York Times report, which was published on Saturday, cited two senior Israeli military officials and two other Israelis involved in the matter who said the Israeli military never found proof that Hamas had systematically stolen aid from the UN. The Israeli military officials also said that the UN aid system had been largely effective in providing food to Gaza’s desperate and hungry population.

Israel has used the unfounded claims to undermine the UN food system in Gaza and set up the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has set up aid distribution sites manned by US security contractors that have turned into death traps for desperate Palestinians seeking food. Since the GHF began operating at the end of May, more than 1,000 Palestinian aid seekers have been killed, the majority near GHF sites.

While accusing Hamas of stealing aid, Israel has armed an ISIS-linked gang led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a criminal who admitted in an interview with The Washington Post last year that his group was looting aid trucks.

Israel also used the claims of Hamas aid diversions to justify the total blockade that it imposed on Gaza in March, which violated the January ceasefire deal. That blockade was only eased slightly when the GHF sites were established, and a trickle of aid trucks was allowed to enter Gaza in May.

Now that Palestinians are starving to death inside Gaza each day, international pressure is growing on Israel for a real end to the Israeli blockade and for a ceasefire in Gaza. But the US continues to strongly back Israel despite the mass starvation.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Announces EU Trade Deal w/ 15% Tariff on Imports
Next article
Couple Killed While Walking w/ Daughters in Devil’s Den Park

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com