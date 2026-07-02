Two Venezuelans Face Decades Behind Bars for Exploiting Minor

(José Niño, Headline USA) Two Venezuelan nationals who unlawfully entered the United States received prison terms totaling 32 years after their convictions for sexually trafficking a child in Texas, Breitbart News reported Monday.

Giannys Alexandra Ramirez-Fernandez and Nelson Adrian Perez-Martinez stood before a judge in the Western District of Texas following guilty verdicts on charges of conspiracy to traffic a child and transportation of a child with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The jury also found Perez-Martinez guilty on separate counts of benefiting from child sex trafficking and aiding and abetting coercion and enticement.

Ramirez-Fernandez will serve 12.5 years in federal prison. Perez-Martinez drew a 20 year sentence for his role in the crimes.

Lauren Bis, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, commented on the outcome. “These depraved illegal aliens were convicted for child sex trafficking,” Bis declared.

“One of them was released into the country by the Biden Administration. Now, thanks to the hard work of the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, partner agencies, and our state and local partners, these child traffickers will be behind bars for years. Under the Biden Administration, unaccompanied minors were placed with unvetted sponsors who were actually smugglers and sex traffickers. President Trump and Secretary Mullin are committing to locating these children and holding child sex traffickers accountable.”

The two defendants reached American soil through distinct routes. Ramirez-Fernandez slipped across the southern border undetected as a “got-away” who never encountered federal agents. Perez-Martinez took a different journey. Border Patrol caught him entering Texas in 2023 yet the Biden administration processed and freed him into the country’s interior. He subsequently committed the trafficking offenses that earned him a 20 year prison term.

Trump administration officials pointed to this prosecution as demonstrating the dangers created by inadequate migrant screening under their predecessors. DHS leadership vowed to continue efforts to locate vulnerable children placed with poorly vetted sponsors and to bring those who harmed them to justice.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino