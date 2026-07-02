Thursday, July 2, 2026

Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious

The 83-year-old senator's condition and his return to the Senate remain unknown.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives to meet reporters following a caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., may have suffered a heart attack before he was found unconscious inside his Washington, D.C., home on June 14, according to an EMS dispatch recording.

The 83-year-old senator’s condition and his return to the Senate remain unknown.

According to the emergency dispatch, the District of Columbia Fire and EMS responded to an address associated with McConnell at approximately 8:36 a.m.

The audio, first shared online Tuesday by journalist Desirée Townsend, shows dispatchers requesting an Advanced Life Support response for a “cardiac arrest” with “CPR in progress” after an unconscious individual was found.

While the dispatch does not confirm that McConnell was the patient, several outlets have reported that the details indicate the emergency call involved him.

At the time of the incident, McConnell’s office only acknowledged that he had been hospitalized without providing further details.

“Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care,” spokesperson David Popp said.

The June 14 health episode is the latest in a growing series of health incidents involving the octogenarian Republican.

In December 2024, McConnell sprained his wrist after falling at a Senate Republican luncheon.

In 2023, he suffered a concussion after a fall at a Washington hotel. He also drew widespread attention after appearing to freeze during multiple press conferences.

He was twice seen on video freezing during press conferences, pausing mid-answer and staring ahead.

Most recently, McConnell has been seen struggling to walk even with assistance and at times being transported in a wheelchair inside the U.S. Capitol.

The latest medical emergency comes amid growing questions about McConnell’s health and ability to complete his last term in the Senate.

He stepped down as Senate GOP leader in January 2025 but chose to serve out the remainder of his term, which runs through 2026. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984. Before that, he served as a judge and executive of Kentucky’s Jefferson County.

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