Tulsi Gabbard’s Brother Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Lure Kids into Hotel

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard’s brother was reportedly charged on Friday with trying to lure several children to his hotel room.

The alleged incident with Gabbard’s brother, 55-year-old Batari Gabbard, occurred on July 12, according to Island News in Hawaii.

“The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said that at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the suspect approached several children, including a 9-year-old boy, at a pool area of a Waikiki hotel. He allegedly offered them gum and money to get them to join him in his hotel room,” Island News reported Sunday.

Tulsi Gabbards brother, Batarti Gabbard, has been arrested for attempting to lure and kidnap multiple children as young as 9 years old by offering them money and candy to follow him to his hotel room. They are claiming he has "mental issues." pic.twitter.com/yAke12HmuF — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 19, 2026

“The suspect reportedly asked the children for their names and wrote them in a notebook. The children refused and he walked away afterwards. A 42-year-old woman reported the incident to police.”

Batari Gabbard had reportedly already been arrested Thursday for a separate theft offense. He pled not guilty Friday morning and was released from custody, only to be released again for the alleged child-luring attempt. He now remains in custody for second-degree custodial interference, according to Island News. His family reportedly says he is mentally ill.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of Congress who represented Hawaii, stepped down as National Intelligence Director last month. She said she was leaving office because her husband has cancer.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.