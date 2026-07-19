Sunday, July 19, 2026

Dr. Drew Suggests Lindsey Graham Died of Vaccine Injury

'I smell spike protein...'

Posted by Editor 1
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham / PHOTO: AP

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Famed TV physician and pundit Drew Pinsky — aka Dr. Drew — offered his medical opinion that, if autopsy reports about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s cause of death were to be believed, Graham may have been the latest victim of a COVID vaccine injury.

During a podcast interview with COVID skeptic Naomi Wolf, Pinsky said cases of aortic dissections — as Graham reportedly died from on Saturday, July 11 — have ballooned since the pandemic, at least anecdotally.

“I’ve seen a dozen aortic dissections in the last four years,” Pinsky said.

“I’d seen two in my entire career before that,” he continued. “I don’t know if it’s COVID; I don’t know if it’s the vaccine, if its both — but I smell spike protein.”

Several scientific studies and reports likewise have linked the vaccines to potentially deadly side effects including myocarditis, a form of heart disease.

Graham, 71, was known to be a staunch early supporter of the vaccinations — putting him at odds with many of the conservatives and libertarians in the GOP base.

Critics argued that the experimental, gene-altering serums from Pfizer, Moderna and other pharmaceutical companies were too risky compared with the relatively mild impacts of the COVID-19 virus for those without specific comorbidities. They further noted that the vaccines did not prevent transmission to those who did have existing risk factors.

After being vaccinated with the Pfizer serum in December 2020, Graham credited it with helping to reduce his symptoms when he contracted the virus in August 2021.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and, at present time, I have mild symptoms,” he said, according to NBC News.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated, because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” he added. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

In addition to the mounting evidence that the vaccines led to side effects worse than the disease, newly declassified material has continued to bolster theories that the Wuhan lab leak may be linked to a more sinister Chinese plot to meddle in global politics, with help from deep-state bureaucrats like ex-COVID czar Anthony Fauci.

As Dutch biotech researcher Simon Goddek noted in a recent X post, the first step in the mass-formation psychosis that took over during the pandemic was China’s release of dubious footage that showed spontaneous deaths — despite the lengthy incubation period virologists would later use to stoke further alarm about asymptomatic transmission.

“China released staged footage of people ‘dropping dead’ in the streets; scenes never witnessed anywhere else in the world before or after December 2019,” Goddek wrote.

He proceeded to outline a series of 18 steps used to ratchet up the panic and force mass submission to draconian mandates.

“Behavioral psychologists were brought in to design fear-based messaging specifically intended to secure public compliance,” Goddek said in step 5.

Perhaps eeriest of all was the final step: the systematic memory-holing of the entire yearslong scheme.

“Once the story became too strained to maintain, the pandemic was abruptly declared over, and the entire episode was treated as if it had never happened,” Goddek wrote.

As sinister as the COVID conspiracy may be, it is not the only concerning theory linked to Graham’s unexpected death.

Just two days prior, he had been in Ukraine calling for increased sanctions against the Russian government, as noted by conservative activist–journalist Laura Loomer.

The Russians called for Lindsey Graham to be assassinated on their state media which is controlled by the Kremlin, and then the IRGC took credit for his death 2 hours after he was pronounced dead,” she said. 

The alleged hit also coincided with President Donald Trump’s escalation of military action against Iran, which Graham also staunchly supported, following weeks of stalemate in negotiation efforts. Iranians have openly called for a fatwah against Trump since his 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and, more recently, of top officials including the rogue nation’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Graham also held a significant amount of influence over efforts to pass the SAVE America Act, which would seek to close several election-integrity loopholes that radical U.S. leftists have fought tooth-and-nail to protect.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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