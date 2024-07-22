Trump Trounces Kamala in Every Major Poll Ahead of 2024 Race

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Democrats’ long-awaited candidate swap over the weekend finally marked the desperate last gasp of a party that knows it is running out of options in the leadup to the Nov. 5 election.

However, polling indicates that barring any other surprises, that effort may still fall short.

According to a Trump–Vance 2024 press release, the GOP ticket’s odds still look good as they lead Vice President Kamala Harris in every major poll.

Harris received an endorsement from President Joe Biden’s personal X account after he announced his long-awaited withdrawal from the 2024 campaign on Sunday afternoon.

The various major nationwide polls favor Trump over Harris by a minimum of one point to a maximum of eleven points.

Reuters, for instance, gives Trump a 40-39 edge over Harris, whereas the Manhattan Institute gives Trump an eight-point advantage.

Naturally, Harris’s choice for vice presidential candidate—if she is in fact the eventual nominee—may play a significant role in the election’s eventual outcome.

According to the press release, however, the Democrats, who have now disenfranchised “millions of Democrat primary voters,” are in serious trouble.

Furthermore, it appears that, early on at least, Harris cannot outperform Biden in a single state, indicating danger for the Democrats, particularly in the Rust-Belt swing states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Democrats can’t name a single state where Kamala Harris would perform better than Crooked Joe would have,” the press release says. “In fact, President Trump crushes Kamala Harris in every poll.”

Still, big-name Democrats are continuing to endorse Harris, heavy polling headwinds and frequent word-salad public speaking displays notwithstanding.

Among those who wish to see Harris as the nominee are New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She also received an endorsement from the Clintons. Meanwhile, however, the Obamas appear to remain committed to a decision at the Democratic National Convention in August.

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” Barack Obama said in a statement Sunday.