Thursday, July 16, 2026

Trump Still Won’t Admit the US Is Responsible for the Minab School Massacre

'A Tomahawk is very generic. It’s sold to other countries...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

President Trump is still refusing to acknowledge that the US was responsible for the strikes that hit an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, on February 28, an attack that massacred over 100 school children, claiming in a Fox News interview that it’s possible no one will ever know what happened.

“I don’t think anybody will ever be able to say what happened there. While things like that happen in war, there were missiles flying all over the place. And I don’t know how anybody could say that we shot it,” Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst when asked if he would commit to releasing the findings of the investigation into the attack.

US officials have told several media outlets that the Pentagon’s investigation found that the US was responsible for the strike and that it was carried out due to old intelligence, with CNN recently reporting that US military commanders bypassed warnings in critical databases that intelligence about potential targets in Iran was severely out of date and approved the strike.

Sources told CNN that US military officials “knew within days (of the strike on the school) how the mistake happened,” yet the administration continues to claim it’s unclear what happened.

Photo released by Iran of graves being dug for the children killed at the Minab school

Yingst asked Trump about the fact that photos show remnants of US Tomahawk missiles at the school, and the president claimed they could be “AI-generated” images. He previously made the false claim that Iran has Tomahawk missiles, a weapon that is only used by the US and a few of its allies.

“I will say that the Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around is … sold and used by other countries. You know that. And whether it’s Iran, (which) also has some Tomahawks. They wish they had more. But whether it’s Iran or somebody else, the fact that a Tomahawk — a Tomahawk is very generic. It’s sold to other countries,” Trump told reporters in May.

While the death toll in the attack on the school in Minab varies, with some reports saying 168 people were killed and others putting the number at 175, the general prosecutor in Minab said in early April that the final death toll was 156, including 120 students — 73 boys, 47 girls — 26 female teachers, seven parents, a school bus driver, and a technician at a nearby clinic.

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