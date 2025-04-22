Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Trump Speaks With Netanyahu, Says They’re ‘On the Same Side of Every Issue’

Another report said Israel was considering a “limited attack” on Iran without US support, but a final decision hadn’t been made...

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
Former President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meet at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. / SCREENSHOT: @Netanyahu via Twitter

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump said on Tuesday that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that he and the Israeli leader were on the “same side of every issue.”

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that they discussed “numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc.” The call comes after a report said Trump declined to back an Israeli plan to attack Iran, which would have required significant US support, and chose to pursue diplomacy instead.

Another report said Israel was considering a “limited attack” on Iran without US support, but a final decision hadn’t been made. Trump has been threatening to bomb Iran if a deal isn’t reached on its nuclear program, even though his intelligence agencies recently reaffirmed that there’s no evidence that Tehran is building a nuclear bomb.

According to Axios, Trump and Netanyahu also discussed Gaza and the potential for a ceasefire and hostage deal, although there’s no sign Israel is interested in a diplomatic solution as it’s refusing Hamas’s offer for all Israeli captives to be released in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The Trump administration has strongly backed Israel’s decision to break the ceasefire agreement signed in January, which would have resulted in the release of all Israeli hostages if implemented. Israel fully resumed its genocidal war on March 18 and has imposed a total blockade on humanitarian aid and all other goods entering Gaza since March 2.

Trump has signed off on at least $12 billion in arms deals since returning to office in January. Over the weekend, Israeli media reported that the US delivered nine plane loads of bunker-busting bombs to Israel to prepare for a potential attack on Iran, but the bombs could also be dropped on Gaza.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

