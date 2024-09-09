Quantcast
Monday, September 9, 2024

Trump Shooting Task Force Turns Focus to Agency Involved in Response to Mysterious Van

'Later that night after everything happened, we got home and we were sitting there and saw cops lined along the street...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher L. Paris. PHOTO: Screenshot from House Homeland Security hearing
Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher L. Paris. PHOTO: Screenshot from House Homeland Security hearing

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempt wrote to the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday, seeking its records about its role in and subsequent of the deadly July 13 rally in Butler.

Along with all its investigatory records, the Task Force seeks body cam videos, recordings of radio comms, and other footage from the state troopers. That includes footage from “mobile video recorder footage from Trooper Neugebauer’s squad car on July 13, 2024, as well as any other recorded audio or video related to the July 13 event.”

At this point, Headline USA is unsure as to the significance of Trooper Neugebauer’s squad car’s footage.

In its Monday letter to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher L. Paris, the House Task Force requested the aforementioned information by Sept. 16.

Among untold other revelations, the Pennsylvania State Police records may shine a light on unexplained reports linking an explosives-laden van to shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. Those reports were generated based on footage from Butler resident Billy Thomas, who took video of PSP responding to the van.

“I came home a little bit before 5 and saw it parked there, and didn’t think too much of it because it was the only spot in the whole road that wasn’t blocked off. Later that night after everything happened, we got home and we were sitting there and saw cops lined along the street,” Thoma told Fox News.

“We walked outside and saw them opening up his vehicle. When the cop opened it, everyone else jumped back and tried to stay out of the way,” said Thoma, who added that the van had an Arizona license plate.

Thoma’s footage shows a PSP cruiser following the truck that towed the van away. Accordingly, Headline USA asked the PSP last Wednesday whether the van had anything to do with Crooks or the assassination attempt. PSP didn’t respond, and so this reporter has filed a Pennsylvania Right to Know Request for records about the agency’s response to the van.

Meanwhile, the Task Force’s letter followed demands last week for the autopsy records of Crooks. The Task Force demanded to have those records by last Friday, but legislators haven’t indicated whether they’ve obtained them.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Police Refuse to Release Call from Trump Shooter’s Parents, Despite Public Interest Clause
Next article
The Mormon Church’s President Turns 100, Bringing Focus on Debate over Age and Leadership

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com