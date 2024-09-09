Trump Shooting Task Force Turns Focus to Agency Involved in Response to Mysterious Van

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempt wrote to the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday, seeking its records about its role in and subsequent of the deadly July 13 rally in Butler.

Along with all its investigatory records, the Task Force seeks body cam videos, recordings of radio comms, and other footage from the state troopers. That includes footage from “mobile video recorder footage from Trooper Neugebauer’s squad car on July 13, 2024, as well as any other recorded audio or video related to the July 13 event.”

Also, the Task Force seems particularly interested in "mobile video recorder footage from Trooper Neugebauer’s squad car."

At this point, Headline USA is unsure as to the significance of Trooper Neugebauer’s squad car’s footage.

In its Monday letter to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher L. Paris, the House Task Force requested the aforementioned information by Sept. 16.

Among untold other revelations, the Pennsylvania State Police records may shine a light on unexplained reports linking an explosives-laden van to shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. Those reports were generated based on footage from Butler resident Billy Thomas, who took video of PSP responding to the van.

“I came home a little bit before 5 and saw it parked there, and didn’t think too much of it because it was the only spot in the whole road that wasn’t blocked off. Later that night after everything happened, we got home and we were sitting there and saw cops lined along the street,” Thoma told Fox News.

“We walked outside and saw them opening up his vehicle. When the cop opened it, everyone else jumped back and tried to stay out of the way,” said Thoma, who added that the van had an Arizona license plate.

Thoma’s footage shows a PSP cruiser following the truck that towed the van away. Accordingly, Headline USA asked the PSP last Wednesday whether the van had anything to do with Crooks or the assassination attempt. PSP didn’t respond, and so this reporter has filed a Pennsylvania Right to Know Request for records about the agency’s response to the van.

Meanwhile, the Task Force’s letter followed demands last week for the autopsy records of Crooks. The Task Force demanded to have those records by last Friday, but legislators haven’t indicated whether they’ve obtained them.

