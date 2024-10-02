Trump Pledges to Prosecute Google for Election Interference

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump vowed on Friday to prosecute Google for election interference if he wins the 2024 election, the Post Millennial reported.

In a Truth Social post, the former president said that he would ensure that the Department of Justice investigated Google for its “blatant election interference.”

According to Trump, “it has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris.”

Further, he castigated Google for partaking in an illegal activity, noting that he expected the DOJ to “criminally prosecute” the tech giant for its blatant interference.

If—or when—President Joe Biden’s DOJ fails to launch an investigation, Trump added, he hopes to be reelected in order to restore “the Laws of our Country” by issuing an order prosecute Google “at the maximum levels.”

Google has a known history of election interference, which CEO Sundar Pichai openly admitted ahead of the fraught 2020 election.

“We have been planning for a while and we rely on outside news sources through moments like that,” Pichai said leading up to the 2020 election as he assured Democrats in Congress that his company was working hard to censor Trump.

“We have closely partnered with the Associated Press to make sure we can provide users with the most accurate information possible.”

Last March, suspicions were confirmed by the Media Research Center, which concluded after an investigation that from 2008 through 2024 that Google had “utilized its power” to help push to electoral victory the most liberal candidates.”

In a more recent Media Research Center report, the group revealed more precisely how the search engine giant stifled its political opposition.

“In the past, Google buried the campaign websites of Republican candidates,” the report said.

“Now the search giant very clearly pads its search results about political candidates with leftist legacy news articles, many of which are hostile to Republicans and either neutral or favorable toward Democrats.”

As a result, any reader trying to find information about conservative candidates will be forced to sift through numerous search results in order to locate the relevant information for which they originally searched.