‘Q’Anon Shaman’ Reveals 1st Move after Trump Pardons 1,500 J6ers; Dems Won’t Like It

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6 protester who went viral for wearing a horned hat and face paint as he entered the Senate chamber, revealed his first move Monday after President Donald Trump pardoned 1,500 Jan. 6 prisoners—and Democrats won’t like it.

Chansley, known as the “Q’Anon Shaman,” was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding in Nov. 21, sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and released early in May 2023, CBS News reported.

Uncovered footage showed Chansley being led through the U.S. Capitol by police on Jan. 6, 2021.

I was told the QAnon shaman was leading an insurrection not the one who is being led by police throughout the capital building. No wonder all the footage was kept from us for 2 years.

As always they lied to us all! pic.twitter.com/nzWWIgryiz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 7, 2023

Chansley was among those pardoned by Trump’s executive order, and he celebrated his newfound freedom by announcing his intent to buy some guns.

I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER…

I GOT A PARDON BABY!

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!! NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!!

I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!!

GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!

J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME…

EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light! pic.twitter.com/g9pwc7v9EQ — Jake Angeli-Chansley (@AmericaShaman) January 21, 2025

“I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER… I GOT A PARDON BABY! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!” Chansley wrote on X.

He added, “NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!! I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!”

Chansley rejoiced that “JUSTICE HAS COME” for the hundreds of Jan. 6 political prisoners incarcerated by the Biden administration. He wrote, “EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light!”

BREAKING: Trump issues full pardons for nearly 1,500 J6ers. We officially took over the Capitol WE WON pic.twitter.com/mQZYU2nb0z — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 21, 2025

JUST IN: President Trump pardons 1,500 Jan. 6 prisoners in the Oval Office as one of the first actions of his second term. "We hope they come out tonight," Trump said. pic.twitter.com/jGZgpXiIzk — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 21, 2025

“We hope they come out tonight,” Trump said from the Oval Office after signing the executive order.

After Trump pardoned Jan. 6 prisoners, CNN brought a “terrified” Jackson Reffitt on their network.

Reffitt reported his own father to the FBI over Jan. 6, 2021, and he whined to CNN anchor Erin Burnett about rift he caused in his family after he helped the Biden administration lock up his dad.

“I’m honestly flabbergasted that we’ve gotten to this point,” Reffitt said of Trump’s second term and immediate pardon of Jan. 6 prisoners. “I’m terrified. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I’ve taken as many precautions as I could.”

Reffitt revealed that he “picked up a gun” and moved over his fear of Trump and the idea that his father, Guy Reffitt, could be free.

Jackson Reffitt, who reported his OWN DAD to Biden’s FBI over January 6, 2021, reacts as Trump signs pardon for about 1,500 J6 prisoners. “I’m honestly flabbergasted that we’ve gotten to this point. I’m terrified… I’ve picked up a gun, I’ve moved.” pic.twitter.com/CsFhlsNm74 — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 21, 2025

Guy Reffitt never entered the U.S. Capitol, but he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after a D.C. jury found him guilty in March 2022 of the following five counts: two counts of civil disorder, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, one count of entering and remaining on restricted grounds with a firearm and one count of obstruction of justice, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia.

“He’s more galvanized than ever,” Jackson Reffitt told CNN of his father, mocking him for carrying himself like a “martyr.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.