Tuesday, January 21, 2025

‘Q’Anon Shaman’ Reveals 1st Move after Trump Pardons 1,500 J6ers; Dems Won’t Like It

'I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER... I GOT A PARDON BABY! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
QAnon Shaman
QAnon Shaman (aka Jacob Chansley), right with fur hat, engages with U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6 protester who went viral for wearing a horned hat and face paint as he entered the Senate chamber, revealed his first move Monday after President Donald Trump pardoned 1,500 Jan. 6 prisoners—and Democrats won’t like it.

Chansley, known as the “Q’Anon Shaman,” was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding in Nov. 21, sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and released early in May 2023, CBS News reported.

Uncovered footage showed Chansley being led through the U.S. Capitol by police on Jan. 6, 2021.

Chansley was among those pardoned by Trump’s executive order, and he celebrated his newfound freedom by announcing his intent to buy some guns.

“I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER… I GOT A PARDON BABY! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!” Chansley wrote on X.

He added, “NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!! I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!”

Chansley rejoiced that “JUSTICE HAS COME” for the hundreds of Jan. 6 political prisoners incarcerated by the Biden administration. He wrote, “EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light!”

“We hope they come out tonight,” Trump said from the Oval Office after signing the executive order.

After Trump pardoned Jan. 6 prisoners, CNN brought a “terrified” Jackson Reffitt on their network.

Reffitt reported his own father to the FBI over Jan. 6, 2021, and he whined to CNN anchor Erin Burnett about rift he caused in his family after he helped the Biden administration lock up his dad.

“I’m honestly flabbergasted that we’ve gotten to this point,” Reffitt said of Trump’s second term and immediate pardon of Jan. 6 prisoners. “I’m terrified. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I’ve taken as many precautions as I could.”

Reffitt revealed that he “picked up a gun” and moved over his fear of Trump and the idea that his father, Guy Reffitt, could be free.

Guy Reffitt never entered the U.S. Capitol, but he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after a D.C. jury found him guilty in March 2022 of the following five counts: two counts of civil disorder, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, one count of entering and remaining on restricted grounds with a firearm and one count of obstruction of justice, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia.

“He’s more galvanized than ever,” Jackson Reffitt told CNN of his father, mocking him for carrying himself like a “martyr.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

