Trump: It’s Time to Look for New Leadership in Iran

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump told POLITICO on Saturday. The remarks came after the President decided not to attack Iran on Wednesday. Trump was considering strikes on Iran after the Islamic Republic cracked down on protesters.

The President made multiple statements encouraging the demonstrators and threatening the Iranian government. Trump has also said he would attack the Islamic Republic for rebuilding its nuclear program and missile facilities.

While Trump elected not to attack Iran last week, US officials say strikes are still an option. According to sources speaking with Axios, a decision point could come within weeks.

The US currently has a significantly smaller military presence in the Middle East than it did during the Israeli war against Iran in June. One reason Trump backed away from attacking Iran was the concern that the strikes would not successfully remove the government.

Additionally, the US lacks missile defense systems in the region to protect American forces and Israel from retaliatory strikes.

However, the US is ramping up its military footprint in the Middle East as the USS Abraham Lincoln is set to arrive in the region later this week.

Advocates for regime change in Iran often call for installing Reza Pahlavi in Tehran. Pahlavi is the son of the former Shah of Iran, who was deposed by the Islamic Revolution. Trump dismissed the idea of Pahlavi taking power, suggesting he lacked popular support in Iran.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.