Trump: I Believe I’ll Have the Honor of Taking Cuba

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) President Donald Trump told reporters that he believes he will take Cuba. Washington has cut the island off from fuel imports, causing a blackout.

“I do believe I’ll be…having the honor of taking Cuba. That’s a big honor,” Trump said on Monday. “Whether I free it, take it, think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”

“I can’t tell you that. I can tell you that they’re talking to us. It’s a failed nation. They have no money, they have no oil, they have no nothing,” the President added.

Last week, the Cuban President confirmed Havana was in talks with Washington. Cuba is seeking economic relief after Trump tightened the embargo against the island. After kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Washington told Caracas the US would attack again if the new government did not comply with Trump’s demands. The President’s conditions include cutting oil exports to Cuba.

On Monday, a fuel shortage caused Cuba’s electric grid to fail, leaving 10 million people without electricity.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House wanted regime change in Cuba by the end of the year. President Trump has posted on his Truth Social that Secretary of State Marco Rubio could be the next leader of Cuba.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.