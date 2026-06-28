Trump Trolls Dems: ‘I’d be the greatest Communist in HISTORY’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Left-wing heads were spinning after President Donald Trump laid out the entire communist platform and declared, “I think I’d be the greatest Communist in HISTORY.”

Speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual ‘Road to Majority’ Policy Conference at the Washington (D.C.) Hilton — where an unhinged leftist tried to assassinate him in March — Trump did not let up on the trolling following the victory of several communist radicals in New York City’s primary elections.

President Trump is CLOWNING on Democrats for electing communists 🤣 "I think I'd be the greatest Communist in HISTORY. I'd give free rent. 'Ladies and gentlemen, from now on, you don't have to pay ANY rent.' 'From now on, anybody who wants a house, don't worry about it! Just… pic.twitter.com/bQ48UHd8qH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2026

“Everybody gets free food! Everything is FREE!” Trump suggested as part of his communist platform.

But the promise came with a caveat.

“That first year, boy, you’re the most popular — it’s happening right now in New York and California,” Trump said. “But you’ll start living in squalor.”

Trump’s comments appeared to have landed, with some roiled progressives lashing out in response via social media.

“Ok magats, even though he hasn’t read a single word of the Communist Manifesto, your cult leader is putting himself next to Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels,” wrote X user Robert D. Ponce. “Are you guys going to idolize them as well?”

Ok magats, even though he hasn't read a single word of the Communist Manifesto, your cult leader is putting himself next to Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Are you guys going to idolize them as well? — Robert D Ponce (@RobertDPonce1) June 27, 2026

A user going only by the name Kev declared that Trump “definitely doesn’t even know what communism is.”

Trump himself said otherwise, though, in a Thursday post via Truth Social, warning the ultra-radical Left, “I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time … The game is on.”

President Trump to Communists: "The game is on." pic.twitter.com/xfCxTS2HQ9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 25, 2026

Some reactions noted that one of Trump’s early mentors was Roy Cohn, who presided over the Cold War-era treason trial for Soviet spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, as well as leading the effort to assist now vindicated anti-communist Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wisc.

Trump in the 1980s with lawyer Roy Cohn, who prosecuted the Rosenbergs and served as Joseph McCarthy’s Chief Counsel. He isn’t kidding. https://t.co/7iwQ6ufrM4 pic.twitter.com/s2FBGV1RFd — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) June 25, 2026

With support from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, communists have become brazenly confident in their ability to co-opt the Democratic Party nationwide.

Last week’s election’s even saw the ouster of otherwise extreme leftists such as Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., a lawyer who made his name by leading the original impeachment effort during Trump’s first term.

“The once great party of FDR and JFK is now anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, and pro-communist, pro-socialism — and that is frightening,” noted Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a Fox News interview.

Rep @Jim_Jordan: Democrat Party Has Gone Full Communist, Anti-semitic "The once great party of FDR and JFK is now anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, and pro-communist, pro-socialism. And that is frightening." Even their impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman wasn’t radical enough for the left. https://t.co/mmx1vv4yYp pic.twitter.com/JB2PokLuiL — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) June 27, 2026

Ironically, one of the losing candidates was John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, who placed a distant third in the race for New York’s 12th district to succeed the retiring Jerrold Nadler.

What "Jack Kennedy Schlossberg" did was genuinely difficult: Be the only grandson of JFK, have Nancy Pelosi's endorsement, be able to loan your campaign millions, run in a deep blue NYC district, then lose by 25 points to two candidates. He did, however, beat George Conway. pic.twitter.com/9yG5fw0c0x — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 24, 2026

Many prognosticators on both the Right and Left said the routing likely would spell the end for the political careers of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

But Jeffries himself — whose famous uncle Leonard was, like several of the new communist electees, a raging anti-Semite — extended a hearty welcome for the new blood.

“From public servants to union organizers to community activists, the path is different but the work is the same,” Jeffries wrote on his personal X account. “We must decisively address the affordability crisis and crush far-right extremism!”

Congratulations to our newest members of the NYC congressional delegation. From public servants to union organizers to community activists, the path is different but the work is the same. We must decisively address the affordability crisis and crush far-right extremism! pic.twitter.com/f4XC6dpX7q — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) June 27, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.