Trump Approves a Series of Arms Deals for Ukraine Totaling $652 Million

'The Government of Ukraine has requested to buy equipment and services to support the training, sustainment, and refurbishment measures of existing US-origin air defense systems...'

An M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is assembled at Lockheed Martin's weapons plant, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Camden, Ark. (AP Photo/Tara Copp)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The State Department has approved a series of potential arms deals for Ukraine totaling $652 million as the Trump administration continues to take steps to fuel the proxy war with Russia.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Wednesday that two potential Foreign Military Sales were approved: one worth $150 million for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, maintenance, repair, and related equipment, and another sale worth $172 million for a Hawk Phase III surface-to-air missile system and related equipment.

The following day, the DSCA announced two additional arms sales for Ukraine, including a $150 million deal for the maintenance and refurbishment of M109 Self-Propelled Howitzers. The DSCA also announced a $180 million sale for the sustainment of US-provided air defense equipment.

“The Government of Ukraine has requested to buy equipment and services to support the training, sustainment, and refurbishment measures of existing US-origin air defense systems,” the DSCA said.

It’s unclear if Ukraine will actually be paying for each arms deal itself or if it will be funded by US military aid. President Trump recently announced a plan to pour “billions of dollars” worth of additional US military equipment into Ukraine that would involve NATO allies purchasing the weapons, but it’s also unclear if that is related to the arms sales announced by the DSCA.

The Pentagon had recently announced that it had paused certain arms shipments to Ukraine, but President Trump appeared to be caught off guard by the announcement, and the weapons deliveries quickly resumed.

Trump has given Russia a 50-day deadline to reach a peace deal in Ukraine, threatening that he would impose tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if the war doesn’t end by then. But Moscow is undeterred and has made it clear that it’s ready to continue fighting until it achieves its goals.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

