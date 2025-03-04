Trump Administration Begins Crackdown on Anti-Israel Protests

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Trump administration’s newly formed Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism has announced its plan to visit 10 university campuses that have allegedly been host to antisemitic incidents since October 2023.

Task Force member Leo Terrell, who is also a previous Fox News contributor and a senior counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, informed the 10 universities on Friday that he was aware of claims that the institutions may have not provided sufficient protections to Jewish students. According to a Justice Department press release, Terrell told the universities they could be in potential violation of federal law.

In the DOJ’s press release, Terrell revealed that the Task Force would be meeting with university leadership, students and staff allegedly impacted by antisemitic incidents, local law enforcement, and community members as it investigates these incidents and mulls taking remedial action.

“The President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and the entire Administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion,” said Terrell. “The Task Force’s mandate is to bring the full force of the federal government to bear in our effort to eradicate Anti-Semitism, particularly in schools. These visits are just one of many steps this Administration is taking to deliver on that commitment.”

The 10 universities the Task Force singled out are: Columbia University; George Washington University; Harvard University; Johns Hopkins University; New York University; Northwestern University; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; and the University of Southern California.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, pro-Israel pressure groups have sought to shore up Israel’s image in the United States, and have pressured elected officials to keep tabs on antisemitic discourse at university campuses.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised to combat campus antisemitism and mete out stronger punishment against individuals accused of engaging such acts. Trump followed through with this promise by issuing an executive order titled “Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism” on Jan. 29.

The order’s aim is to address the reported increase in antisemitic incidents, especially on college campuses, since Oct. 7, 2023. Under this order, the DOJ is encouraged to use appropriate civil rights enforcement authorities to combat antisemitism, while calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to report on court cases involving higher education institutions.

Trump’s antisemitism executive order has raised free speech concerns. Pen America, a free speech advocacy organization, described the crackdown on antisemitism as a new “McCarthyism.” Similarly, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) stated that Trump’s orders would violate First Amendment protections.

“Students who commit crimes — including vandalism, threats, or violence — must face consequences, and those consequences may include the loss of a visa. But if today’s executive order reaches beyond illegal activity to instead punish students for protest or expression otherwise protected by the First Amendment, it must be withdrawn,” FIRE proclaimed in a statement published on X/Twitter.

STATEMENT: President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today threatening action against international students in the United States for their involvement in campus protests related to Israel and Hamas. Per reports, President Trump promises to “quickly cancel… pic.twitter.com/657vXhytf7 — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) January 29, 2025

Trump’s antisemitism executive order lies in contrast to the president’s executive order, titled “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship,” which aims to protect free speech from government censorship. The order was issued on Jan. 20. It bans federal government officers, employees, and agents from engaging in any behavior that infringes on the free speech rights of American citizens.

