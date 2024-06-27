Quantcast
Thursday, June 27, 2024

Treasury Secretary Yellen, Worth Millions, Downplays Rising Grocery Prices

'I think inflation has gone slightly up...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Janet Yellen
Janet Yellen / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week downplayed the sharp increase in grocery prices over the past few years, arguing she is not “surprised” by them.

Yellen made the comment during an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger on Monday after being asked whether she’s seen the recent grocery price increases firsthand.

“I sure have. I go every week,” Yellen replied.

Schonberger then asked Yellen whether she gets “sticker shock,” since “food prices still remain high.”

Yellen, who is worth an estimated $20 million, gave a sharp answer before Schonberger could even finish her question.

“No,” Yellen said, going on to claim that any food price increases are the result of “cost increases, including labor cost increases that grocery firms have experienced, although there may be some increases in margins.”

She then insisted that inflation is still coming down, and that it will “go back to the Fed’s 2% target” by early next year.

The Biden official also claimed she has met with several grocery store CEOs in an effort to get them to cut costs for necessities, such as bread, milk, and diapers.

Yellen isn’t the only one in the Biden administration to downplay inflation’s effects. President Joe Biden himself has repeatedly dismissed Americans’ concerns about rising prices, arguing last month that Americans “have the money to spend.”

He has also denied that his administration’s policies have had an effect on inflation.

“No president’s had the run we’ve had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation. It was 9% percent when I came to office, 9%,” he told CNN in May. “I think inflation has gone slightly up. It was at 9% when I came in, and it’s now down around 3%.”

Inflation in January 2021, when Biden first took office, was 1.4%. It went on to peak at 9$ in June 2022, after Biden had been president for more than 16 months.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Allowed to Keep Epstein Documents Secret, Judge Rules

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com