Trans Golfer Stops Competing after Acknowledging ‘Biological Realities Are Real’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A transgender golfer decided to no longer compete against women and stated “my place is not in women’s sports,” a move that angered the LGBT community.

Nicole Powers previously completed in a variety of sports before making the decision to quit after seeing the ramifications of biological men competing against women.

“It wasn’t until I saw real problems occurring within women’s sports that I had to take a step back,” Powers told OutKick.

Powers began to “realize that biological realities are real and competitive advantages will always exist” despite any amount of surgeries and hormones.

After quitting competition, Powers added, some in the LGBT community tried to push a political agenda and claimed Powers was, in fact, a woman.

“I’m like ‘no, I’m not, I’m a trans woman,'” Powers recalled telling the individuals, “and it’s like this bizarro world where I’m trying to defend my reality against people who are trying to defend something that I’m telling them that I’m not.”

Powers is not the only golfer to believe transgender women should not compete in women’s events, as over 275 female golfers sent a letter to the LPGA and two other groups trying to change the current transgender policy.

A representative for LGPA told Newsweek the association was conducting a review of its gender polices and would announce any potential changes at a later date.

Earlier in October, four women’s volleyball teams forfeited due to safety concerns surrounding a transgender player on the San Jose State University team.

The University of Nevada Reno was the fifth team to announce a forfeit, gaining the praise of outspoken women’s sports activists (and former college swimmer) Riley Gaines.

University of Nevada becomes the 5th team to forfeit their upcoming match against SJSU. They're the first school to specifically cite fairness & safety concerns as reason for forfeit. Incredibly proud of these girls👏🏼 this is the way!!! pic.twitter.com/chEtM8CBKB — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 14, 2024

However, shortly after, the university stated that “the players’ decision does not represent the position of the University” and that the players would be sent to compete in the Thursday match.

The players are still expected to forfeit, according to OutKick.