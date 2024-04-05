Quantcast
Friday, April 5, 2024

TPUSA’s Early Vote-Banking Project Gets Fawning N.Y. Times Treatment

'It's better to participate, even in that way, than not participate at all...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
ballot drop box monitor
Concerned citizens monitor ballot drop-boxes in Arizona. / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) The New York Times published a lengthy feature on conservative group Turning Point USA’s plan to “chase the ballots,” and encourage voters to take advantage of the early and mail-in voting programs put in place in the 2020 election.

The stated goal of the Phoenix-based TPUSA is to get citizens who usually do not participate in elections to vote, not to turn Election Day voters into early voters.

“It’s better to participate, even in that way, than not participate at all,” said Charlie Kirk, founder of the organization. “That’s our argument.”

Kirk and his team changed from being fervently against mail-in voting to considering it as a way to gain an even footing with the Democrats after the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona.

In his attempt to vote for GOP candidate Kari Lake, Kirk said he went to the polls only to wait in a two-and-a-half-hour line caused by malfunctioning machines.

Lake lost the race to Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs by about 17,000 votes. In 2022, about 19,000 more Democrats voted by mail than Republicans.

Since then, Kirk and TPUSA changed their tune on mail-in voting, claiming that Republicans should be made aware and take advantage of their “buffet line of voting options.”

The group started the effort in Arizona and Wisconsin, and announced potential plans to expand into Georgia and Michigan.

This is a vast departure from the Republican’s former strategy, and may cause some whiplash among the voter base, in which many suspect that Democrats and other corrupt election officials are not legitimately tallying early votes but using the ruse to encourage illegitimate ballot harvesting and vote fraud after the election has ended.

Kirk, presumptive 2024 GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and several other conservative pundits and commentators spent much of the aftermath of the 2020 election decrying early voting as a fraudulent system.

As recently as last month, Trump said “if you have mail-in voting, you automatically have fraud” in a Fox News town hall with hostess Laura Ingraham.

TPUSA planned to train hundreds of people to attempt to sway non-committal citizens, and took in millions in donations in order to expand their operation across the nation.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Steaks at Stake: 6 States Report Spread of ‘Super Bird Flu’ to Cows as 1st Human Case Emerges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com