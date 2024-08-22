Quantcast
Thursday, August 22, 2024

To Avoid DOJ Entrapment, Donald Trump Says He Doesn’t Want Intelligence Briefings

'They come in, they give you a briefing, and then two days later, they leak it, and then they say, "You leaked it"...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Donald Trump and Todd Blanche
Donald Trump and Todd Blanche / IMAGE: @realdonaldtrump via Truth Social

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that he doesn’t want briefings from U.S. intelligence agencies because it could lead to him being accused of leaking classified information.

‘I don’t want them, because, number one, I know what’s happening. It’s very easy to see what’s happening … because as soon as I get that, they’ll say that I leaked it,” he said.

“So, the best way to handle that situation is, I don’t need that briefing. They come in, they give you a briefing, and then two days later, they leak it, and then they say, ‘You leaked it’ … So the only way to solve that problem is not to take it I don’t want it understood. I’ll have plenty of them when I get in,” he said.

According to the Daily Mail, intelligence briefings have been regularly given to presidential nominees since President Harry Truman introduced them in the early 1950s.

Former presidents also typically receive briefings, but the Biden regime barred Trump from receiving them when it took control in 2021.

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,” Joe Biden reportedly said weeks after assuming office.

The FBI has shown itself to be willing to kill Trump over allegations of mishandling info.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as part of the Justice Department’s investigation of him mishandling classified information. Search warrants unsealed earlier this year revealed that the FBI authorized the use of deadly force in that raid—in a move federal agents deemed “standard operating procedure,” but which received heavy criticism from conservatives and libertarians.

A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents-related criminal case against Trump last month, saying the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution. The DOJ has appealed that decision.

The case could be appealed and go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The basis for arguing that Smith was illegitimate was initially laid out in an amicus curiae brief by former Ronald Reagan attorney general Ed Meese that was filed with the Supreme Court for Trump v. U.S., the case considering Trump’s presidential immunity in Smith’s Washington, D.C., case.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Study Reveals the Myth of Federal Reserve Independence
Next article
SCOOP: DOJ IG Finds FBI Systematically Mishandled Classified Info

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com