Thursday, July 9, 2026

The Hidden Censorship Agenda Behind the KIDS Act

The Jewish Federations of North America is actively lobbying lawmakers to pass the KIDS Act to fight alleged acts of antisemitism.

Posted by Jose Nino
ministry of truth, censorship
Government censorship and disinformation is growing. / PHOTO: Jordan L'Hôte, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Jewish Federations of North America is actively lobbying lawmakers to pass the KIDS Act because the expansive legislative package will supposedly help combat “online antisemitism” according to Jewish Insider.

Omer Yarden Oppenheim directs government relations at JFNA. He told Jewish Insider that online antisemitism has been a major conversation and challenge for Jewish families especially since the Oct. 7 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.

He said the group identified four bills in the House’s online safety push that it felt could play a role in addressing online antisemitism which were ultimately packaged into the KIDS Act.

Chris Menahan recently tweeted about this development and exposed the underlying motives behind the legislation. Menahan pointed out that the JFNA previously succeeded in lobbying the U.S. government to ban TikTok. Now they are backing the KIDS Act under the guise of child protection while secretly pushing for broader internet censorship.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation recently published a scathing critique of the bill. The organization warned that the legislation contains dangerous provisions.

“Buried inside the KIDS Act are provisions that will push online services to verify all users’ ages, require government-directed moderation policies for online speech, and even create new rules about private and encrypted communications,” the EFF reported last month. “While supporters continue to claim this bill protects minors online, its requirements come at the expense of privacy, free expression, and the ability of people of all ages to use the internet without revealing sensitive data.”

Menahan accurately highlights how advocacy groups use child safety as a smokescreen to advance speech suppression. The KIDS Act passed the House recently according to CNBC. It bundles numerous bills together. The EFF warns that the legislation will force platforms to implement invasive age verification systems and police lawful speech.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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