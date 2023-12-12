The Atlantic Claims War in Congo is Helping Fight Global Warming

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Around 6 million people have died over the last 75 years as a result of the war in Congo.

But according to the blood-soaked neocons over at The Atlantic, at least the conflict has been good for climate change.

Indeed, The Atlantic hit a new low last week, when it published an article entitled, “War in the Congo Has Kept the Planet Cooler.” The publication has since changed the headline after receiving public backlash, but the original headline was archived online.

The article made the case that the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo has prevented international corporations from setting up shop to deforest the area. More peaceful areas are being deforested, from mainland Southeast Asia to most of the Amazon in South America, the article lamented.

“Forests have been devastated after conflicts came to a close … Something similar could happen in the Congo, the home of the forest elephant and gorilla,” the article said.

“Deforestation in the region still isn’t as bad as it has been in the Amazon or some parts of Indonesia … but that could change if peace at last comes to the region.”

The article did acknowledge that the Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world—it has a GDP per capita of less than $600. But then the article accused its leaders of wanting to “exploit” the country’s rainforests to “ramp up the economy.”

The Atlantic’s anti-life, pro-war oddly article didn’t mention that modern war has been an environmental disaster for mankind. The recent war in Ukraine has been no exception, with the U.S. and its western allies exploding the Nord Stream gas pipelines, marking one of the largest releases of methane in the history of the world.

Nor did the article mention that richer countries tend to reforest.

According to a study called Economic Development and Forest Cover, most countries start to reforest once they hit a GDP per capita of $5,000—because they stop burning wood for fuel. For instance, the area of China covered in forest has increased from about 16% in 1990 to over 20% today.

Instead, The Atlantic suggested that war is the best solution to save Congo’s forest.

“We have already dramatically shrunk the largest of them, except for one, and it may only be an outlier because of a terrible, terrible war,” the article concluded.

