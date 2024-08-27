Texas Purges Over 1M Voters from Its Voter Rolls

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 26, 2024, Gov. Greg Abbott, R–Texas, announced that the state had purged more than one million ineligible voters from voter rolls in the past several years, which includes thousands of noncitizens.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Texas officials have removed more than 1.1 million people from the state voter rolls since Abbot signed Senate Bill 1 into law in September 2021.

The number includes hundreds of thousands of dead people, hundreds of thousands on the suspense list and more than 100,000 people who failed to respond to an address confirmation notice, among others deemed ineligible.

Abbott said that the purge also included more than 6,500 noncitizens who had managed to be included on the voter rolls.

“Election integrity is essential to our democracy. I have signed the strongest election laws in the nation to protect the right to vote and to crack down on illegal voting… Illegal voting in Texas will never be tolerated. We will continue to actively safeguard Texans’ sacred right to vote while also aggressively protecting our elections from illegal voting,” he stated.

In 2021, the governor’s office stated that Senate Bill 1 was created to beef up election integrity. After the bill became law, it established uniform statewide voting hours, banned drive-through voting, provided more transparency by allowing poll watchers to observe details of the election process better and expanded voting access for voters who require more assistance.

Abbott’s office also said that the law prohibits the dissemination of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.

The Post Millennial also recently reported that Texas Democratic staffer Manuel Medina’s home was raided on Aug. 21, 2024, as part of a state election fraud investigation headed by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The investigators found a cache of phones and digital devices that could have been connected to those who were not supposed to vote.

The news source reported that authorities seized “numerous papers, documents, family and other photographs, as well as 65 cell phones and some 41 computers, digital and other storage devices.”

“Secure elections are the cornerstone of our republic. We were glad to assist when the District Attorney referred this case to my office for investigation. We are completely committed to protecting the security of the ballot box and the integrity of every legal vote. This means ensuring accountability for anyone committing election crimes,” Paxton said in a news release.