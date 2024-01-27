Taylor Swift Fans Are Furious Over AI Porn of Their Idol

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Taylor Swift fans became furious after X-rated, AI-generated images of her became viral online.

All of the pornographic images feature Kansas City Chiefs themes, the NFL team for whom Swift’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, currently plays, according to the Daily Wire.

This wasn’t the first time when Swift became the target of people using her face without permission, but the images caused a stir among fans due to the graphic, explicitly pornographic nature of the imagery.

These AI images were initially posted on the AI celebrity porn website called Celeb Jihad on Jan. 15, 2024. After that, people started sharing the images on Twitter so often this week that “Taylor Swift AI” began trending on the social media platform.

Swift’s fans expressed their anger because of what happened and encouraged each other to keep reporting the pornographic posts, which were coming from several different accounts.

Even though some of the images were removed, others were still accessible on Jan. 25, 2024, which prompted the fans to demand stricter laws and harsher punishments for using Swift’s image without her permission.

“How is this not considered sexual assault? We are talking about the body/face of a woman being used for something she probably would never allow/feel comfortable how are there no regulations or laws preventing this,” one person said.

Other people shamed the sexual degenerates who were spreading porn all around Twitter.

“[Whoever] is making those Taylor Swift AI pictures, you are a disgusting person,” another person wrote.

Some people warned others that Swift’s porn images are just the beginning.

“I’m not going to share that Taylor Swift AI sickening ‘sexy’ post. But know that all it takes is one button click for any of us or our friends, family or children to be used in that way without our consent. Fight AI now before it’s too late,” one person said.

This prediction resulted in people saying that the government must do something to prevent the spread of AI degeneracy.