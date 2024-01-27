Quantcast
Saturday, January 27, 2024

Taylor Swift Fans Are Furious Over AI Porn of Their Idol

'How is this not considered sexual assault?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Taylor Swift fans became furious after X-rated, AI-generated images of her became viral online.

All of the pornographic images feature Kansas City Chiefs themes, the NFL team for whom Swift’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, currently plays, according to the Daily Wire.

This wasn’t the first time when Swift became the target of people using her face without permission, but the images caused a stir among fans due to the graphic, explicitly pornographic nature of the imagery.

These AI images were initially posted on the AI celebrity porn website called Celeb Jihad on Jan. 15, 2024. After that, people started sharing the images on Twitter so often this week that “Taylor Swift AI” began trending on the social media platform.

Swift’s fans expressed their anger because of what happened and encouraged each other to keep reporting the pornographic posts, which were coming from several different accounts.

Even though some of the images were removed, others were still accessible on Jan. 25, 2024, which prompted the fans to demand stricter laws and harsher punishments for using Swift’s image without her permission.

“How is this not considered sexual assault? We are talking about the body/face of a woman being used for something she probably would never allow/feel comfortable how are there no regulations or laws preventing this,” one person said.

Other people shamed the sexual degenerates who were spreading porn all around Twitter.

“[Whoever] is making those Taylor Swift AI pictures, you are a disgusting person,” another person wrote.

Some people warned others that Swift’s porn images are just the beginning.

“I’m not going to share that Taylor Swift AI sickening ‘sexy’ post. But know that all it takes is one button click for any of us or our friends, family or children to be used in that way without our consent. Fight AI now before it’s too late,” one person said.

This prediction resulted in people saying that the government must do something to prevent the spread of AI degeneracy.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Calif. Gives No Jail Time to Woman Who Murdered Her Boyfriend

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com