Quantcast
Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Study Links Colon Cancer to Gingivitis as Mystery Looms over Recent Uptick

'These results are like a roadmap since we’ve identified the specific clade in tumors...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
colorectal tumors
Study findings suggest a subtype of Fusobacterium nucleatum, a microbe normally found in the mouth, may infect colorectal tumors and drive their growth. GRAPHIC: Donny Bliss/NIH, Appledesign/Adobe stock

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As cases of colon cancer and other forms of cancer are on the rise, particularly among younger adults since the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists continue to speculate about the possible causes.

Many suspect a link between the cancers and the COVID vaccine, arguing that the artificially replicated mRNA mainpulates parts of the cell, as well as weakining the overall immunity of recipients, making them more vulnerable to diseases, including COVID variants.

However, some researchers now suggest that bad breath may be to blame—or at lease a comorbidity.

A recent report from Scientific American indicated that there may be a link between the proliferation of cancer in the digestive system and a certain type of bacteria found in the mouth.

A study pointed to F. nucleatum—a form of Fusobacterium frequently found in human oral cavities—as a potential sign of colon cancer growth and development.

The bacteria are associated with dental plaque, and also with the gum disease gingivitis. Some types of the bacteria are able to resist acidic environments, as is found in the stomach, for instance, and therefore it can move throughout the body.

The study found that acid-resistant F. nucleatum in particular is associated with colon cancer, and may in the future provide warning signs of the cancer which, at the moment, can only be detected via surgery or colonoscopy.

Researchers even suggested that the bacteria can gather nutrients to feed on in a hostile environment.

According to the authors of the study, this finding could lead to new ways to diagnose, or perhaps even treat, colon cancer.

The study’s first author, Martha Zepeda–Rivera, said that the bacteria have been demonstrated to contribute “to this proinflammatory, pro-oncogenic environment,” in which colon cancer in particular can thrive.

Christopher Johnston, a geneticist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and co-senior author of the study, was optimistic that the findings could be leveraged to anticipate and alleviate the risk of colon cancer.

“These results are like a roadmap since we’ve identified the specific clade in tumors,” Johnston said, adding that he and his team will continue to research.

“And now we’ve outlined the differences that can be investigated moving forward.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Was it Treason? Nat’l Guard Whistleblowers Say Pentagon Officials Lied about Jan. 6 Response
Next article
Lockheed Lemons: Only 29% of F-35s are Fully Mission-Capable

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com