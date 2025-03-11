Stock Market Sinking... and What Are Gold & Silver Doing?

(Money Metals News Service) The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all sold off viciously yesterday, with the Nasdaq having its worst day since 2022. This brings overall stock market losses to $4 trillion since last month’s highs.

Shares of the “Magnificent Seven,” the companies largely responsible for the strong performance of the major stock indices over the past year – i.e. Nvidia, Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft – all fell sharply, with Tesla falling a whopping 15%.

Silver – and especially gold – didn’t budge during the recent carnage, though, proving their “mettle” as risk hedges with low correlation to other asset classes. In fact, they’re both trading HIGHER today.

Meanwhile, retail bullion demand in the U.S. only picked up slightly during the recent stock market downturn, even as premiums on coins, bars, and rounds remain at multi-year lows.

It’s been demand from other regions of the world (along with steady central bank buying) that have fueled gold’s $1,000 rally over the past 18 months. (You read that right, $1,000!)

However, a deepening stock market correction and especially a bear market, should it unfold, may finally get U.S. investors off the dime to buy gold too.

The major stock indices are off to another bad start again today.

This is certainly not the time to be shy about carefully examining one’s exposures…

…and potentially beefing up allocations to gold and silver.

Don’t miss this exclusive interview with Money Metals CEO Stefan Gleason for his latest take on these fast-moving events – as well as nagging Fort Knox questions, secret gold flows, and sound money reforms.