Quantcast
Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Stock Market Sinking… and What Are Gold & Silver Doing?

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Stock Market Sinking... and What Are Gold & Silver Doing?

(Money Metals News Service) The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all sold off viciously yesterday, with the Nasdaq having its worst day since 2022. This brings overall stock market losses to $4 trillion since last month’s highs.

Shares of the “Magnificent Seven,” the companies largely responsible for the strong performance of the major stock indices over the past year – i.e. Nvidia, Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft – all fell sharply, with Tesla falling a whopping 15%.

Silver – and especially gold – didn’t budge during the recent carnage, though, proving their “mettle” as risk hedges with low correlation to other asset classes. In fact, they’re both trading HIGHER today.

Meanwhile, retail bullion demand in the U.S. only picked up slightly during the recent stock market downturn, even as premiums on coins, bars, and rounds remain at multi-year lows.

It’s been demand from other regions of the world (along with steady central bank buying) that have fueled gold’s $1,000 rally over the past 18 months. (You read that right, $1,000!)

However, a deepening stock market correction and especially a bear market, should it unfold, may finally get U.S. investors off the dime to buy gold too.

The major stock indices are off to another bad start again today.

This is certainly not the time to be shy about carefully examining one’s exposures…

…and potentially beefing up allocations to gold and silver.

Don’t miss this exclusive interview with Money Metals CEO Stefan Gleason for his latest take on these fast-moving events – as well as nagging Fort Knox questions, secret gold flows, and sound money reforms.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Platinum Demand Outstrips Supply for Third Straight Year
Next article
China’s Shipbuilding Dominance Poses Economic and National Security Risks for the US, a Report Says

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com