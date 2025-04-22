Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Staffer Who Filmed Gay Porn on Capitol Hill Went to Psych Ward, Now Has an Only Fans

'I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A Democrat staffer filmed gay sex in the Capitol building. PHOTO: Daily Caller
A Democrat staffer filmed gay sex in the Capitol building. PHOTO: Daily Caller

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man who was filmed having gay sex in a Senate hearing room last year reportedly checked himself into a psych ward after the scandal, and now is running an OnlyFans account—the site where subscribers pay people to perform sexual acts live on camera.

The New York Post reported the news about the former staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski’s, life on Monday.

“Mentally, I spent a little bit in the psych ward after the fact because it was just … it’s overwhelming to realize and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you,” Maese-Czeropski told the Gay Sydney News, also revealing that he has since moved to Australia and started an OnlyFans, according to the Post.

“Everyone in DC knew me, and it was kind of gross and horrifying because I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all.”

The Post added that Maese-Czeropski now claims to be happier and healthier than ever—and wealthier, thanks to his OnlyFans subscribers.

The bizarre incident was first reported in December 2023 by the Daily Caller, which obtained footage of the gay sex.

“The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. It appears to be unprotected sex,” the publication said.

Videos of the scene are included in the Daily Caller’s article. Headline USA has not reviewed them. Daring readers can do so by clicking this link. However, videos spread like wildfire on Twitter and elsewhere.

According to conservative personality Lauren Loomer, the staffer worked for Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Capitol Police decided last year not to pursue charges over the matter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

