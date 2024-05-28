Quantcast
Tuesday, May 28, 2024

‘Squad’ Reps. Bush and Omar Push Agenda While Confusing Memorial Day and Veterans Day

'We owe them more than our gratitude—they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
squad
Squad members (from left) Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / IMAGE: @CoriBush via Twitter

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., sent out a tweet attempting to honor members of the military on Memorial Day.

Unfortunately for the congresswoman, she happened to confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day.

“This #MemorialDay & every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis,” Bush tweeted. “We must invest in universal health care, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services & educational and economic opportunities for veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence.”

Similarly, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sent out a tweet displaying the same confusion and pushing similar political goals.

“On #Memorial Day, we honor the men and women who served our country,” she wrote. “We owe them more than our gratitude—they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised.”

Memorial Day, of course, is the holiday where America honors the servicemen who have lost their lives fighting in our country’s wars. Veterans Day (celebrated in November) honors those who have served in the different branches of the military.

In addition to their confusion over who Memorial Day actually honors, critics slammed Reps. Bush and Omar for using their tributes to America’s fallen as an opportunity to push their agenda supporting various causes.

The problems with health care, housing, education and opportunities they cite would no doubt be undertaken by them via the significant increases in taxes and spending that they and the Democratic Party support.

Of course, had each representative accurately identified that fallen service members deserve to be honored on Memorial Day rather than veterans, there would be no opportunity to advocate for the government expansion they favor.

Deceased military members have no need for growing the scope of government services in this way. Veterans could be the recipients of these things, so shifting the focus of the holiday to them serves this purpose even if it is not accurate to do so.

Since making the inaccurate posts, both Rep. Bush and Rep. Omar have now deleted them.

