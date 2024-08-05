Quantcast
Monday, August 5, 2024

‘Squad’ to Virtually Rally for Cori Bush As Her Primary Campaign Flails

'By supporting our grassroots campaign, you’re standing up against a grifter politician and the influence of big money in politics and demanding real representation for the people...'

Cori Bush
Cori Bush / IMAGE: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert via YouTube

(Headline USAThe leftist “Squad” representatives announced a virtual rally this week in a last-ditch effort to boost support for Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who is on track to lose her primary election on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

Bush’s campaign revealed that Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez of New York, Jamaal Bowman of New York, and Summer Lee of Pennsylvania would stump for the embattled congresswoman on Monday evening.

“We have just ONE DAY ahead of us before primary Election Day. Come join Cori & some very special guests on Election Day eve to rally together and get out the vote!” Bush posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cori Bush (@coribush)

Bush is facing off against Wesley Bell, a local prosecutor who has campaigned against her from the center. A poll last month found Bell ahead of Bush by just one point, 43% to 42%.

If Bush lost, she would be the second “Squad” member this cycle to be kicked from Congress. Earlier this summer, Bowman lost his primary to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who similarly ran as a more centrist candidate.

Both Bush and Bowman have been virulently anti-Israel in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish state, and they have been targeted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as a result. AIPAC has doled out nearly $9 million to unseat Bush.

Bush has lashed out at AIPAC, accusing the organization of tampering with U.S. politics.

“By supporting our grassroots campaign, you’re standing up against a grifter politician and the influence of big money in politics and demanding real representation for the people of MO-01,” she said in a recent fundraising email.

Bowman also blamed AIPAC for his loss. But most House Democrats disagreed.

“Mr. Bowman just went a little bit over the top. Some of his comments, a lot over the top. I think he just became his own worst enemy,” Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., told Politico.

