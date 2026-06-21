Sunday, June 21, 2026

SNL Star Pledges to Pay Fines for Christian Athletes as DOJ Opens Probe

'Baseball is our National Pastime, not Drag queen story hour....'

Posted by Editor 1
MLB Pride
MLB Pride / IMAGE: @EndWokeness via Twitter

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Former Saturday Night Live comedian Rob Schneider said he will join Turning Point USA in offering to cover the fines of any professional athletes who are punished for protesting their leagues’ woke virtue-signaling of anti-Christian values.

The Deuce Bigalow star issued the statement on X Thursday night, in reaction to threats from Major League Baseball to fine three San Francisco Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on the team’s “Pride Night” hats.

“You signed a contract to play baseball, you didn’t sign a contract to go against your deeply held Christian religious beliefs,” Schneider wrote. “Baseball is our National Pastime, not Drag queen story hour.”

The league — which has weathered past criticism for its “Pride” observances — again was under fire following its persecution of the three players.

Pitchers Landen Roupp, J.T. Brubaker and Ryan Walker all wrote “Genesis 9:12-16” on their hats, referencing a passage in which the rainbow is named as a symbol of God’s covenant with mankind.

That incurred the wrath of LGBT activists like drag queen “Sister Roma,” who denied that the objections were anti-Christian.

“The problem I have is when people weaponize their Bible verses,” Sister Roma said, according to KTVU. “We’re just trying to have one night when sports fans and queer and trans people can come together and celebrate our beautiful city and our amazing San Francisco Giants, and it really brought a damper on the entire event.”

Others claimed that the scripture passages were “not inclusive” while failing to address how forcing people to support the LGBT agenda constituted inclusivity.

But several state attorneys general, along with the federal Justice Department, begged to differ.

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general overseeing the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, issued a statement saying it planned to investigate the MLB for violating the players’ religious rights.

In addition to the Giants players’ revolt, a minor-league team, Pennsylvania’s York Revolution, was forced to forfeit its “Pride Night” game after players refused to wear pro-LGBT jerseys.

Past incidents where the MLB has revealed its political double-standards have led to boycotts, as well as threat of lawsuits and legislative action.

The league was sued by Atlanta business owners for pulling its All-Star Game from the city in 2021 to protest Georgia’s efforts to reform its election-integrity laws.

In 2023, the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee threatened to reconsider the MLB’s anti-trust exemption status — floating the possibility of a rival, anti-woke league — after the Los Angeles Dodgers honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic drag-queen group, during a “Pride Night” event.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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