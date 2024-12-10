Quantcast
Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Small Business Optimism Spikes after Election

'The election results signal a major shift in economic policy, leading to a surge in optimism among small business owners...'

Posted by Editor 3
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) Small business owners’ optimism saw a significant spike after President Donald Trump won the White House and Republicans took both chambers of Congress, according to the latest survey data.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses released the data Monday, which showed that small business owners surveyed after the election had the highest optimism since June 2021.

“The election results signal a major shift in economic policy, leading to a surge in optimism among small business owners,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement.

According to the NFIB, the biggest factor in that optimism came because the net percent of owners expecting economic improvement rose a whopping 41 points to the highest levels since Trump was last in office in June 2020.

“Main Street also became more certain about future business conditions following the election, breaking a nearly three-year streak of record high uncertainty,” he added.

Elevated inflation has been crushing small businesses in recent years, especially since they do not have the same access to capital as larger businesses that allows them to weather those economic storms.

That inflation, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many small business owners struggling.

“The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes rose 18 points to a net 14% (seasonally adjusted), the highest reading since February 2020,” NFIB said. “The net percent of small business owners believing it is a good time to expand their business rose eight points to a net 14%. This is the highest reading since June 2021.”

Trump has pledged to lower taxes and decrease energy costs by expanding domestic energy production. He has also vowed to cut the size of government, generally seen as the source of costly regulations for businesses.

“Owners are particularly hopeful for tax and regulation policies that favor strong economic growth as well as relief from inflationary pressures. In addition, small business owners are eager to expand their operations,” Dunkleberg said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mangione Tells Reporters He Was Framed as Pelosi Theories Abound Online
Next article
Deficit Soars as Biden Heads out the Door

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com