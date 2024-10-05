Sleepy Joe a No-Show for Harris Campaign

(Headline USA) On the last day of August, Joe Biden was asked about his fall campaign plans. He promised a Labor Day appearance in Pittsburgh and said he would be “on the road from there on.”

Biden did campaign with Harris on Labor Day, but he has been a campaign no-show since.

Beyond his lack of stamina, sometimes his official events push hers to the background.

After Hurricane Helene, Harris scrapped campaign events in Las Vegas to hurry back to Washington for a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But as Harris stepped to a podium in the command center, Biden was delivering his own storm response comments from the Oval Office, pulling the political spotlight away from his intended successor.

The lack of presidential campaigning and occasional schedule clashes could matter not just for Harris but as Democrats try to hold control of the Senate and retake the House and compete in races further down the ballot.

Even Barack Obama announced he will campaign for Harris.

Obama will appear in Pittsburgh on Thursday and plans to spend the remaining time before the Nov. 5 election traveling to battleground states.

He also recorded ads promoting Democratic Senate candidates in Michigan, Maryland and Florida.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press