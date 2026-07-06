Silver Aids Genetic Research and Other Silver News

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) Silver is an amazingly useful metal. In addition to serving as money, silver is used in a wide range of applications, from the tech sector to medicine.

And scientists continue to find new uses for silver.

For instance, Japanese researchers have discovered that silver can facilitate the cutting and re-ligation of DNA structures.

This is one of several interesting developments in the silver market reported by the Silver Institute in its recent Silver News publication.

Genetic engineering has a wide range of applications, from creating insect-resistant vegetables to developing new vaccines. A gene-editing technology known as CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is at the heart of all gene-altering processes. Japanese researchers discovered properties of nano-silver that aid the precise cutting and reconnection of DNA structures.

According to the scientists, silver nanoparticles serve four functions in the CRISPR process. First, they help locate and trigger the best angle to cut the strands. Second, silver replaces enzymes usually used to split sites and does the job more cleanly. Third, the introduction of silver creates longer overhangs, thus making for tighter joints, and fourth, unused or waste DNA fragments are attracted to the silver and carried away.

“We believe this technology will be useful for synthesizing genomic DNA, with many possible applications in areas such as an mRNA library establishment for cancer vaccines and gene therapy, as well as the development of artificial protein drugs and genome crops. We have shown that two DNA fragments can be joined. Now, we need to confirm whether multiple fragments can be joined at the same time – a key step for building genome-scale DNA.”

The Silver Institute reported several other interesting technological and market developments related to silver:

After 45 years, Bunker Hill Mining Corporation has resumed silver mining in Idaho. The operations shut down in 1981 when the company could not comply with environmental regulations. The underground mine was flooded, and the entire area was remediated as part of the EPA’s Superfund Program. In 2020, a team began efforts to restart mining operations in the area after the EPA started allowing Superfund sites to be returned to economic use. Before shutting down, the Bunker Hill Mine produced 165 million ounces of silver and 4.5 tonnes of base metals, including lead and zinc.

Scientists in the UK have discovered that a ‘reversible’ glue using silver particles to keep electricity flowing can replace solder and facilitate the recycling of electrical components. Solder is typically used to connect electronic components. However, solder, along with screws and other connectors, makes it difficult to recycle e-waste because of its strong bonds to the printed circuit board. Using silver-based glues in electronics is not new; however, this new conductive adhesive is unique in its ability to be easily dissolved and unbonded on demand.

Silver is keeping AI chips and datacenters cooler. The heat generated by the silicon carbide chips often used in data centers can cause bonding failures. However, engineers have found that the chips can operate in heat as high as 350°C when sintered with silver paste. Sintering is a process that fuses powdered silver using heat and compression.

On May 22, Abaxx Exchange launched Silver Singapore (SSP) futures to help manage the physical silver trade in Asia. As silver industrial supply chains grow alongside rising investment demand, an active, two-way physical market has expanded across Asia. However, global price discovery has remained anchored to legacy hubs in London and New York. For commercial participants managing physical trade in Asia, this geographic mismatch introduces severe basis risk, timing friction, and unnecessary logistical costs. The 1,000-ounce contract is deliverable to vaults in Singapore. According to the Silver Institute, the contract is built for commercial trade. “SSP aligns with regional physical realities by requiring fournines silver, the higher-purity material needed by many industrial users to reduce unnecessary reprocessing or quality swap costs.”

Linalool (LN), a naturally occurring alcohol, has been shown to shrink brain tumors. However, it has trouble breaching the brain/body protective barrier. Researchers in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have found that adding silver nanoparticles to Linalool allows it to reach the brain and interact with tumors more easily.

New research from Korea shows that using an acidic, phosphorus-based liquid instead of chemicals offers a way to electroplate silver more safely without sacrificing smoothness or thickness. This discovery allows for expanded use of silver electroplating for companies that do not want workers to handle dangerous chemicals or worry about their release into the environment.

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.