Sen. Ruben Gallego Had Sexual Relationships with House Staffers: Report

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) When Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., addressed reporters last month at a press conference regarding allegations of sexual misconduct, he appeared visibly uncomfortable and seemingly on edge. A new report may help explain why.

Gallego, who faced scrutiny months earlier over his close ties to disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, reportedly had sexual relationships with two congressional staffers, raising new questions about potential ethical concerns.

The alleged relationships were revealed by the New York Post on Thursday and involved two aides who worked for members of the Texas Democratic congressional delegation.

One of the women involved in the alleged relationships was in her 20s at the time, significantly younger than Gallego, who is now 46.

According to the Post, Gallego disclosed one of the relationships to one individual, while a second person told the outlet they had recently learned of them.

The Post described romantic entanglements as “consensual.”

The workplace relationships occurred while Gallego represented parts of Arizona in the House of Representatives and may not overlap with his relationship with Democratic operative Sydney Barron, his now-wife, whom Gallego met in 2018.

Two years earlier, Gallego served his then-nine-month-pregnant wife with divorce papers after the couple had been married from 2010 to 2017. His ex-wife, Kate Widland Gallego, now serves as mayor of Phoenix.

Gallego served in the House of Representatives from 2015 until 2025, when he took office in the Senate. He previously served three years as an Arizona state lawmaker.

News of the relationships came after the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint brought forward by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., against Gallego following Swalwell’s departure from Congress.

Details of the complaint were never publicly revealed, though Luna suggested it involved allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate touching.

Senate investigators did not look into Gallego’s previous relationships with congressional staffers because they were likely unaware of them, according to the Post.

“Ethics looked in the wrong place,” one source told the outlet.

Asked about the relationship, Gallego replied, “I’m not going to engage in gossip.”