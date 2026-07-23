Secret Service Agent on JD Vance’s Detail Under Investigation for Leaking

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) CNN reported Thursday that a Secret Service agent on Vice President JD Vance’s security detail has been put on administrative leave and is suspected of leaking information about his travel to a news site.

According to CNN, the agent is suspected of leaking to MS NOW about how agents on Vance’s security detail are overworked by his busy schedule. MS NOW’s source complained about Vance planning to fly with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson — even though that plan was canceled.

“The story caught the attention of Secret Service, FBI and White House officials, who fumed over operational details being described in the press,” CNN reported Thursday.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to CNN that an agent is indeed under investigation.

“A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security,” Guglielmi reportedly said in the statement. “While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated.”

🇺🇸 A Secret Service agent on Vance's detail is suspected of leaking to the press that agents were fed up with his travel demands. Which, according to reports, included flying his son to a golf lesson on a Marine Corps helicopter… The agent was put on administrative leave… pic.twitter.com/L341faQsnO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 23, 2026

Thursday’s report isn’t the first instance of an agent leaking information about Vance’s travel schedule. In January, journalist James O’Keefe published a report about how another Secret Service agent assigned to Vance’s security detail leaked details about his travels to one of O’Keefe’s undercover reporters. O’Keefe is famous for having attractive females—and sometimes males—seduce government officials to get them to leak info.

Along with leaking agents, another Secret Service guard on Vance’s detail was recently arrested for a drug deal with an undercover cop. RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree reported the arrest last month, saying that she’s withholding the agent’s name “until more details emerge about the alleged drug-related arrest.”

The incidents on Vance’s detail represent just a few of the many scandals plaguing the Secret Service.

In May, a Secret Service officer was reportedly arrested for public masturbation at a DoubleTree hotel near the Miami airport.

In April, a married Secret Service agent was revealed to have been having an affair with an OnlyFans star and making pornographic videos with her.

Around the same time, ABC News revealed that a Secret Service trainee was arrested for spying on his roommate, also an agent-in-training, with a hidden camera.

Before that, a Secret Service agent protecting former First Lady Jill Biden shot himself in the buttocks last month at the Philadelphia International Airport.

And earlier in the month, Crabtree reported that agent Myosoty Perez, who is a lesbian, has been suspended and is under investigation for marrying a foreign national—possibly an illegal immigrant—without declaring it. Perez was one of the agents responsible for nearly getting President Donald Trump killed at his July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, in January a Secret Service recruit shot and killed a 16-year-old in Tamarac, Florida. The 16-year-old victim was identified as Orlando Wedderburn. A woman was also grazed. The Secret Service recruit, for his part, is claiming self-defense.

According to Crabtree, Secret Service Director Sean Curran is receiving internal criticism for not doing enough to eliminate the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies, which were implemented starting in the Obama era.

Meanwhile, the agency is looking to hire 4,000 new employees by 2028.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.