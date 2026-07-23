Ex-Democrat Lawmaker Faces Federal Child Pornography Charges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A former Democratic lawmaker in Pennsylvania is facing federal charges after authorities served a search warrant at his residence in connection with an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse material.

Jesse White, who served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2006 to 2014, was charged by criminal complaint with “receipt and possession of child pornography,” the DOJ announced Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Brian D. Miller said federal investigators executed the search warrant at White’s residence on Tuesday, where they reportedly seized multiple computers and hard drives.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip reporting suspected child pornography. According to the DOJ, federal agents ultimately identified White as the alleged producer of the files.

BREAKING: Former Pennsylvania State Rep Jesse White (D) indicted on child p**n charges pic.twitter.com/NrDr9kqUCj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2026

The criminal complaint alleged that one hard drive contained “numerous files containing images of child pornography,” including content depicting minors between the ages of seven and 15. A separate drive allegedly contained “approximately 100 files depicting child pornography.”

White is a well-known figure in Pennsylvania Democratic politics, having represented the state’s 46th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House for nearly a decade.

He lost his 2014 reelection bid to a Republican following a social media scandal in which he allegedly created fake social media accounts to attack constituents and political opponents, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

White’s district included parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties.

The DOJ’s statement indicates that White has not yet been indicted. If he is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.