Saturday, June 20, 2026

Sean Penn Planning to Direct a J6 Buddy Film

'Never go full retard...'

Posted by Editor 1
Sean Penn
Sean Penn / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USAHollywood has tapped one of its most celebrated retards to helm an apparent propaganda picture about the heroism of Capitol Police on Jan. 6.

Rumors about the still-untitled project leaked last week, including word that it will be written, directed and co-produced by Sean Penn.

The Warner Brothers movie is currently slated for a mid-2027 release, Deadline reported. Perennial awards-season failure Bradley Cooper is said to be attached as its star, in a disappointing turn for those who admired his work in American Sniper.

The film’s bizarre tagline has also generated buzz, describing it as “an unexpected story about friendship.”

While plot details remained scant, movie reps said the protagonist would be based on a real person.

The account StopHate.com, which is dedicated to debunking J6 disinformation, subsequently revealed that Penn may have a connection to alleged perjurer Michael Fanone via fellow Trump Derangement Syndrome patient Kathy Griffin, who is Penn’s neighbor.

It speculated that the substance of the movie was likely to be ripped directly from the discredited report of the Jan. 6 Committee, where Fanone testified that he had been “grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country.”

Bodycam footage released earlier this year under court order confirmed that Fanone had lied under oath about key details, including his whereabouts during the four-hour, mostly peaceful uprising to protest Congress’s certification of the dubious 2020 election.

Penn attended the J6 Committee’s 2022 show-hearings, where he sat between Fanone and fellow police responder Daniel Hodges, the AP reported.

Yet, some wonder if Warner Brothers’s pending acquisition by pro-Trump Paramount CEO David Ellison could force the unhinged actor to dial it back a notch.

“[I]nsiders insist the film is not really about Jan. 6 and is only tangentially related,” Variety wrote.

Penn’s portrayal of the mentally disabled Sam Dawson in 2001’s I Am Sam fell short of an Academy Award, perhaps helping to inspire the silver-screen axiom “Never go full retard.”

But Penn himself has bucked that advice at every opportunity in his political activism, hobnobbing with Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez and Mexican druglord El Chapo, and requiring a rescue while staging a photo-op after Hurricane Katrina.

For his bungled attempts at virtue signaling, Penn has been validated along the way with three Academy Awards — including one for his portrayal of notorious paederast Harvey Milk in an eponymous 20009 biopic.

The man who launched to stardom playing the stoner Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High also stretched his acting muscles by portraying a villainous ICE agent in last year’s Antifa schmoozefest One Battle After Another, garnering his third Oscar. However, Penn has given at least one of the golden statuettes to Ukrainian autocrat Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Penn acknowledged that his poor mental health forced him to skip the most recent Oscar ceremony, saying he found it “anxiety- and dread-inducing” to be in a room with more than eight people.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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