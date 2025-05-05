Monday, May 5, 2025

SCOOP: Biden’s FBI Treated Pat Buchanan Book as Extremist Literature

'This book was taken and sent to the [REDACTED] media review team...

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI motorcycle group. PHOTO: By Joshua D Glawson - ChatGPT
FBI motorcycle group. PHOTO: By Joshua D Glawson - ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Pat Buchanan worked for three U.S. Presidents, spoke at the 1992 Republican National Convention, and had his work published in numerous mainstream outlets—from the National Review to Rolling Stone.

But apparently, the FBI views Buchanan as a potential domestic extremist.

According to a new batch of FBI documents, agents found one of Buchanan’s book while searching the home of someone affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front in September 2021. The agents seized the book, The Death of the West, and sent it to its media review team.

It’s not clear what happened after that, but the records indicate that agents viewed the book as potential extremist literature.

“During the search, a book authorized by Patrick J. Buchanan titled Death of the West: How Dying Populations and Immigrant Invasion Imperil Our Country and Civilization was found [REDACTED]. This book was taken and sent to the [REDACTED] media review team,” stated an FBI report from the search.

According to the FBI records, the person who owned the Buchanan book described himself as a “traditional Nazi” who “felt more animosity to black individuals than to anyone who was Jewish.” The person also denied that he was a Patriot Front member, describing himself as a lone wolf.

No charges resulted from the FBI’s investigation of Patriot Front. The 86-year-old Buchanan couldn’t be reached for comment.

The FBI’s September 2021 seizure of the book cam months after the Biden administration released its domestic terrorism strategy in June 2021, deeming white supremacists and militia members as the gravest threats to the country’s security.

It was later revealed that the Southern Poverty Law Center, a leftist organization with a long history of inflating the white supremacist terror threat, helped craft the Biden strategy. According to an article last June from the Daily Signal, the SPLC’s president, Margaret Huang, recently bragged to her donors about how the SPLC helped steer the country’s counterterrorism apparatus.

Under Biden, it was revealed that the FBI used SPLC “intelligence” to justify targeting traditionalist Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.

Additionally, DOJ emails made public in 2022 showed that federal prosecutors worked with the SPLC to stifle Georgia‘s efforts to maintain election integrity, Just the News reported at the time.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Settles w/ Family of Slain J6er Ashli Babbitt
Next article
Trump Proposes $1.01 Trillion Military Budget for 2026

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com