SCOOP: Biden’s FBI Treated Pat Buchanan Book as Extremist Literature

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Pat Buchanan worked for three U.S. Presidents, spoke at the 1992 Republican National Convention, and had his work published in numerous mainstream outlets—from the National Review to Rolling Stone.

But apparently, the FBI views Buchanan as a potential domestic extremist.

According to a new batch of FBI documents, agents found one of Buchanan’s book while searching the home of someone affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front in September 2021. The agents seized the book, The Death of the West, and sent it to its media review team.

It’s not clear what happened after that, but the records indicate that agents viewed the book as potential extremist literature.

“During the search, a book authorized by Patrick J. Buchanan titled Death of the West: How Dying Populations and Immigrant Invasion Imperil Our Country and Civilization was found [REDACTED]. This book was taken and sent to the [REDACTED] media review team,” stated an FBI report from the search.

🚨NEW: FBI records show that agents searched the home of someone affiliated with the Patriot Front in Sept. 2001, seized a Pat Buchanan book from his home, and sent it to the bureau's media review team. Agents basically treated this book like it was the Turner Diaries, it seems.… pic.twitter.com/7ieGEYFI5W — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 5, 2025

According to the FBI records, the person who owned the Buchanan book described himself as a “traditional Nazi” who “felt more animosity to black individuals than to anyone who was Jewish.” The person also denied that he was a Patriot Front member, describing himself as a lone wolf.

No charges resulted from the FBI’s investigation of Patriot Front. The 86-year-old Buchanan couldn’t be reached for comment.

The FBI’s September 2021 seizure of the book cam months after the Biden administration released its domestic terrorism strategy in June 2021, deeming white supremacists and militia members as the gravest threats to the country’s security.

It was later revealed that the Southern Poverty Law Center, a leftist organization with a long history of inflating the white supremacist terror threat, helped craft the Biden strategy. According to an article last June from the Daily Signal, the SPLC’s president, Margaret Huang, recently bragged to her donors about how the SPLC helped steer the country’s counterterrorism apparatus.

Under Biden, it was revealed that the FBI used SPLC “intelligence” to justify targeting traditionalist Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.

Additionally, DOJ emails made public in 2022 showed that federal prosecutors worked with the SPLC to stifle Georgia‘s efforts to maintain election integrity, Just the News reported at the time.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.