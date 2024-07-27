Quantcast
‘Save America:’ Trump Publishes New Book

'This book represents the campaign that we’re in the midst of, which has been going really well...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Trump assassination attempt
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted offstage by secret service at a rally in Butler, Pa. / PHOTO: Evan Vucci, AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump will release his third official book since leaving office that will be filled with images to highlight the “great success” of the United States under his leadership and show the “power” that the country “will have again” if he is re-elected at the end of this year.

According to the description, Trump’s new book, Save America, will offer a look at his first term and “a vision for his next term.” Fox News reported that Trump has selected each photo in the book and his words, which offer insight into what will shape the second Trump administration.

“This book represents the campaign that we’re in the midst of, which has been going really well,” he said.

The news source added that the cover features the iconic photo taken by Evan Vucci of the Associated Press of Trump standing triumphantly in front of an American flag just moments after the assassin tried to murder him earlier this month at his rally in Butler, Pa.

“Now, we’re running against a radical left lunatic. We beat Biden. That’s why he quit. He quit because of the debate. He quit because he got beaten. He was so far down in the polls that they threw him out,” he said.

Trump said that his upcoming book is “really representative of everything that’s happening now.”

“It also represents a lot of the beautiful past in the White House, including my relationships with world leaders, which is so important right now, with Cuba being infiltrated by Russian ships, with planes being intercepted over Alaska, Russia and China playing, working together against the United States,” he said.

Trump said his third book is “really based on the life and times of our country and the success of our country – the great success of our country.”

