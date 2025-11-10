Monday, November 10, 2025

San Francisco Supermarket Mass Shooting Wounds 5, 1 Seriously

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(Headline USAPolice were investigating on Sunday after five people were wounded, one seriously, in a weekend mass shooting outside a supermarket in San Francisco, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday found multiple victims near a Safeway in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, according to the city’s police department.

A man with life-threatening injuries and four juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries were rushed to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Police Capt. Kevin Lee told the San Francisco Chronicle at the scene that the shooting stemmed from a fight.

There were no arrests and investigators didn’t immediately release suspect information.

The shooting sent bystanders scattering. Tommy Corcoran, 19, told the Chronicle that he hid behind a log in Golden Gate Park after hearing gunshots and seeing people running away.

“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement.

Detectives urged witnesses or anyone with information to call the police department.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Says Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case is Still Open after Blaze Media Names a Possible Suspect
Next article
FBI Seeks to Unmask Anonymous Web Archiving Service Owner

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com