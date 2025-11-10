San Francisco Supermarket Mass Shooting Wounds 5, 1 Seriously

(Headline USA) Police were investigating on Sunday after five people were wounded, one seriously, in a weekend mass shooting outside a supermarket in San Francisco, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday found multiple victims near a Safeway in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, according to the city’s police department.

A man with life-threatening injuries and four juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries were rushed to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Police Capt. Kevin Lee told the San Francisco Chronicle at the scene that the shooting stemmed from a fight.

There were no arrests and investigators didn’t immediately release suspect information.

The shooting sent bystanders scattering. Tommy Corcoran, 19, told the Chronicle that he hid behind a log in Golden Gate Park after hearing gunshots and seeing people running away.

“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement.

Detectives urged witnesses or anyone with information to call the police department.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press