Russian General Killed by Car Bomb in Moscow Before Talks With US

Ukraine has conducted similar bombing in Russia during the war...

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. / PHOTO: AP

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.comA top Russian military commander was killed by a car bomb near Moscow. The attack happened just hours before US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik was killed by a car bomb in Balashikha, a city near Moscow. He served as deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to TASS, Russian officials say Moskalik was the only person killed by the blast. Authorities believe the bomb was an IED containing submunitions and had the power of more than 300 grams of TNT.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the bombing a “terrorist attack.” “The main question is how to stop the war in the center of Europe, the world. We see so many victims every day,” she said. “Even today, a Russian [general] was killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow.”

Ukraine has conducted similar bombing in Russia during the war.

The attack came just hours before Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Russia. Friday’s talks are the fourth round of negotiations between Witkoff and the Russian President.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to bring the war in Ukraine to an end. In recent days, he has called on Kiev to recognize Moscow’s control over Crimea. Ukrainian President Zelensky firmly rejected this proposal.

On Wednesday, Trump slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting the idea of Ukraine. “This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“[Zelensky] can have Peace, or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country,” he added. “We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE.”

Kyle Anzalone is the opinion editor of Antiwar.com and news editor of the Libertarian Institute. He hosts The Kyle Anzalone Show and is co-host of Conflicts of Interest with Connor Freeman.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

 

