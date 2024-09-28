Quantcast
Friday, September 27, 2024

Richmond Fed President Urges Caution on Rate Cuts: Inflation Isn’t Defeated

'I’m not yet ready to declare victory on inflation. And so I wouldn’t dial it back all the way...'

Posted by Editor 1
The Federal Reserve building in Richmond
The Federal Reserve building, center, rises high over the skyline of Richmond, Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The president of the Federal Reserve’s Richmond branch says he supports reducing the central bank’s key interest rate “somewhat” from its current level but isn’t yet ready for the Fed to fully take its foot off the economy’s brakes.

In an interview Thursday with the Associated Press, Tom Barkin also said the economy is showing “impressive strength,” highlighting recent solid reports on retail sales, unemployment claims, and growth in the April-June quarter, which reached a healthy 3%.

“With inflation and unemployment being so close to normal levels, it’s OK to dial back the level of restraint, somewhat,” Barkin said, referring to cuts to the Fed’s key interest rate.

“I’m not yet ready to declare victory on inflation. And so I wouldn’t dial it back all the way” to a level that no longer restricts the economy, which economists refer to as “neutral.”

Estimates of neutral are currently about 3% to 3.5%, much lower than the benchmark rate’s current level of 4.8%.

Barkin’s caution stands in contrast to some of his fellow Fed policymakers who have expressed more urgency about rate cuts.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler on Wednesday said she “strongly supported” the Fed’s larger-than-usual half-point rate cut last week, from a two-decade high of 5.3%, and added that she would support “additional cuts” as long as inflation continues to decline.

And Austan Goolsbee, president of the Fed’s Chicago branch, said Monday that there would likely be “many more rate cuts over the next year.”

Barkin was one of 11 Fed policymakers who voted for the Fed’s rate cut, while Governor Michelle Bowman dissented in favor of a smaller quarter-point reduction.

In the interview, Barkin said a key factor in his support was the relatively modest path of rate reductions the Fed forecast for the rest of this year and through 2025 in a set of projections it released Sept. 18. Those projections showed just two quarter-point reductions later this year and four next year, less than many investors and economists had expected.

Those projections showed a “very measured” series of rate cuts, as well as a “reasonably positive view” on the economy, Barkin said, and helped counter any perception that the Fed’s sharp rate cut this month reflected “panic” about the economy.

Barkin said inflation is likely to keep fading in the near term but he does see some risk it could prove stubborn next year.

Conflict in the Middle East could push up oil prices, which would lift inflation, and lower interest rates might accelerate purchases of homes and cars, which would increase prices if supply doesn’t keep up.

“Inflation is still over target,” Barkin said. “We do need to stay attentive to that.”

Barkin said he sees the Fed cutting borrowing costs in two phases, beginning with a “recalibration” because rates are higher than needed given the drop in inflation in the past two years. Inflation has fallen sharply from a peak of 7% in 2022, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, to about 2.2% in August.

But only if inflation continues to decline steadily next year would he support rate “normalization,” in which the Fed could cut its rate to the “neutral” level, Barkin said.

Barkin also spends considerable time discussing the economy with businesses in the Fed’s Richmond district, which includes Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, the District of Columbia and most of West Virginia.

Most of his recent conversations have been reassuring, he said. While hiring has clearly slowed, so far the companies he speaks with aren’t planning job cuts.

“I push them very hard,” he said. “I have a very hard time finding anybody doing layoffs or even planning layoffs.”

“Part of it is their business is still healthy,” he added. “Why would you do layoffs if your business is still healthy? Part of it is, having been short in the pandemic, they’re reluctant to get caught short again.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Massachusetts Goes Full Socialist, Seizes Texas-Based Boston Hospital via Eminent Domain
Next article
Melania Trump: Donald, 78, Not Done Making Babies Yet

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com