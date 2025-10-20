Republican State Senator Facing Intoxicated Driving Charges

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) With a blood alcohol content level 0.16, or twice the intoxication minimum for charge by law, Republican state Sen. Norman Sanderson of Pamlico County was arrested in North Carolina’s capital city on Saturday evening.

The arrest was at Edwards Mill Road and Trinity Road, a major intersection adjacent to the where the North Carolina State Fair is ongoing at the Fairgrounds. It is also adjacent to the Carter-Finley Stadium football home of the N.C. State Wolfpack, and the Lenovo Center arena that houses the NHL Carolina Hurricanes, the Wolfpack basketball team, and major concert attractions.

Sanderson’s arrest was by the State Highway Patrol. In addition to the blood alcohol content level, he’s charged with failing to obey a traffic officer and having an open container of alcohol. He posted $2,000 bond and has a Nov. 7 court date.

State law prohibits blood alcohol content level of 0.08% for drivers over 21; 0.04% for commercial drivers; and 0.02% for drivers under 21. Even if below 0.08%, drivers can still be charged for driving while impaired if lawmen suspect someone to be “appreciably impaired” by alcohol or other substances.

Sanderson is in his seventh two-year term in the upper chamber and served one in the House of Representatives prior to that. He represents District 2 along the coast, with constituents in Pamlico, Carteret, Chowan, Halifax, Hyde, Martin, Warren and Washington counties.

In published comments Sunday through the state Republican caucus, Sanderson said, “Last night I made a regrettable mistake, and I take responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues and my family for letting them down. I commend the State Highway Patrol and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism during the incident.”

The Hurricanes are on their regular West Coast swing while the State Fair takes place, and a Hip Hop Legends concert at Lenovo had been canceled. Wolfpack football played at Pitt on Saturday.