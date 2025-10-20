Monday, October 20, 2025

Republican State Senator Facing Intoxicated Driving Charges

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - This image taken from video provided by WCAX shows police cars closing off a road after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Interstate 91 near Coventry, Vt., on Jan. 20, 2025. (WCAX via AP, File)

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) With a blood alcohol content level 0.16, or twice the intoxication minimum for charge by law, Republican state Sen. Norman Sanderson of Pamlico County was arrested in North Carolina’s capital city on Saturday evening.

The arrest was at Edwards Mill Road and Trinity Road, a major intersection adjacent to the where the North Carolina State Fair is ongoing at the Fairgrounds. It is also adjacent to the Carter-Finley Stadium football home of the N.C. State Wolfpack, and the Lenovo Center arena that houses the NHL Carolina Hurricanes, the Wolfpack basketball team, and major concert attractions.

Sanderson’s arrest was by the State Highway Patrol. In addition to the blood alcohol content level, he’s charged with failing to obey a traffic officer and having an open container of alcohol. He posted $2,000 bond and has a Nov. 7 court date.

State law prohibits blood alcohol content level of 0.08% for drivers over 21; 0.04% for commercial drivers; and 0.02% for drivers under 21. Even if below 0.08%, drivers can still be charged for driving while impaired if lawmen suspect someone to be “appreciably impaired” by alcohol or other substances.

Sanderson is in his seventh two-year term in the upper chamber and served one in the House of Representatives prior to that. He represents District 2 along the coast, with constituents in Pamlico, Carteret, Chowan, Halifax, Hyde, Martin, Warren and Washington counties.

In published comments Sunday through the state Republican caucus, Sanderson said, “Last night I made a regrettable mistake, and I take responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues and my family for letting them down. I commend the State Highway Patrol and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism during the incident.”

The Hurricanes are on their regular West Coast swing while the State Fair takes place, and a Hip Hop Legends concert at Lenovo had been canceled. Wolfpack football played at Pitt on Saturday.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Supreme Court to Consider Drug User Gun Possession Case
Next article
Poll: Kamala Harris Still Democratic Favorite for 2028

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com