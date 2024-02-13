Report: Bomb-Sniffing Dog Searched Near DNC Pipe Bomb on Jan. 6

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) For more than three years, skeptical observers have wondered how pipe bombs could have sat outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters for more than 12 hours before being discovered the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021.

And now, newly released surveillance footage adds to those questions. Reporter Julie Kelly published surveillance footage Monday that appears to show a bomb-sniffing dog checking a vehicle entering the DNC around 9:50 a.m.

“The occupant or occupants of the vehicle are unknown; other cars that entered the garage before this vehicle that morning were not subjected to the same search,” Kelly said.

Kelly also noted that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrived at the DNC about 90 minutes later.

Harris has never explained why she, as the incoming vice president and sitting U.S. Senator involved in the certification proceedings that day, left the Capitol following a briefing of the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10:00 a.m. and went to the DNC a few blocks away,” Kelly said.

“It is unclear why Secret Service apparently did not conduct a sweep of the premises before her arrival.”

Kelly’s reporting raises the question: How could the dog have missed the nearby pipe bomb, which wasn’t discovered until a plainclothes Capitol Police officer found it around 2 p.m.—right as the protest was turning into a riot at Capitol Hill.

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin has alleged that the pipe bombs were built with inert material, which would explain why a dog wouldn’t necessarily find it. But as Kelly noted, FBI officials continue to insist that the bombs had legitimately explosive material.

“According to the FBI’s bulletin about the pipe bomber, the devices contained ‘homemade black powder,’” she wrote Monday. Bomb-sniffing dogs are trained to detect numerous types of chemicals associated with explosive devices including black smokeless powders. Top FBI officials insisted the pipe bombs found at the RNC and DNC were legit. “

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., the timing of the DNC pipe bomb discovery is suspicious. The representative suggested that the pipe bombs placed outside the DNC and RNC were distractions to divert law enforcement away from the Capitol, right around the time as the election protests were about to become violent.

“It was specifically at the same precise time to cause maximum distraction from the events going on at the Capitol,” he said at a congressional hearing last July. “It appears to me that that wasn’t a coincidence.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.